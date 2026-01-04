Colts Had Everyone Raving About Their Genius Fake Punt Attempt on First Down

OMG I have NEVER seen this before 🔥🔥



Colts ran a fake punt on 4th down they converted



Next play, on 1st & 10, they left the punt team on the field!



And ran a fake punt again!



Texans had no clue what was happening and had too many men on the field



ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!!! pic.twitter.com/WSm91nTDt0