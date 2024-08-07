Colts WR Josh Downs Leaves Training Camp Practice With Apparent Leg Injury
Indianapolis Colts second-year star wide receiver Josh Downs left Wednesday's training camp practice with an apparent leg injury after being taken to the ground in a 7-on-7 drill by free safety Nick Cross, according to multiple reports.
Colts coach Shane Steichen ripped into Cross for the play, and Downs had to be helped off the field as he hardly put any weight on his injured leg.
Downs was slated to be a key piece of the offense heading into his second season as a professional. Assuming the injury to Downs's leg is not as serious as it looks, he will certainly continue to have a central role for the Colts on offense.
Downs caught 68 passes on 98 targets last season for 771 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He averaged 11.3 yards per catch out of the slot for the emerging unit in Indianapolis.