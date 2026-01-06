Colts Owners Pen Letter to Fans After Deciding to Retain Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen
Despite failing to make the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, the Colts decided to retain general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen following the conclusion of the 2025 season.
The Colts got off to a promising 8-2 start in 2025 before dropping their final seven games of the season. The downfall accelerated as the Colts failed to keep up with the most difficult stretch of their schedule while losing quarterback Daniel Jones to a season-ending torn achilles and dealing with injuries to key defensive players including DeForest Buckner, Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward.
Though the Colts failed to capitalize on their historic start with a playoff berth—in part because of injuries—they are bringing back Ballard for his 10th season and Steichen for his fourth season.
The Colts have yet to make the postseason under Steichen and have only done so twice under Ballard as they’ve long struggled to find a long-term replacement at quarterback after Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement. The Colts ultimately decided to bet on Ballard and Steichen again in 2026 after their success early in the season, but the decision left many fans unsatisfied with the lack of change.
Owners Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, who completed their first season running the Colts following the death of their father, Jim Irsay, penned a letter to fans explaining their decision to run it back with Ballard and Steichen.
The leader read:
“Dear Colts Fans:
Like you, we’re without a doubt frustrated with the final results of the season. Until we win consistently, claim the division, and reach the playoffs, we’re not meeting the high standard we all expect out of our team.
At the same time, there were many moments in 2025 that led us to believe we can achieve sustained success. That’s why we’re confident about the blueprint Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen created last year, and why we’re confident they can build on the progress we saw early on this past season.
Last offseason, our dad challenged our entire organization to fix the issues preventing us from reaching the playoffs. Chris and his team responded by taking a different approach to building the roster. We were aggressive in free agency, we acquired a quarterback who helped lead our offense to a historic start, we wound talent in the draft, and we traded for a premier cornerback.
The philosophy paid immediate dividends, but our fast start to the season makes missing the playoffs sting even more. It also gave us a look at what’s possible when we have the right components in place. Replicating that success—and extending it throughout the season and into the playoffs—will be our goal.
We know many fans want change now, and we hear, respect and understand the frustration. But make no mistake—the urgency to succeed and win has never been higher, and we believe we can compete for the division and a playoff berth next season and into the future.
In the meantime, thank you for supporting the Horseshoe through what has been a challenging year, on and off the field. We wish you all a wonderful and prosperous 2026!”
Irsay-Gordon said in her season-end press conference on Monday that Ballard and Steichen know the “urgency has never been higher” and re-iterated that in her and her sisters’ letter to the fans. With fans growing weary of the continuity despite the lack of success, the pressure will be on heading into the 2026 season for the Colts to finally break through and return to the playoffs.