NFL Coach, GM Firings Tracker: Live News, Rumors, and Updates From Across the League
Note: This is a live article and will be updated periodically as news across the NFL is reported.
The 2025 NFL regular season is coming to a close, and with it comes a wave of inevitable change across the league. As teams begin to regroup, reset and lay the groundwork for the next campaign, difficult decisions are never far behind. Unfortunately, that means that over the coming week—whether in the front office or on the sideline—a handful of coaches and general managers will ultimately find themselves out of a job.
Two teams have already gotten ahead of the 2026 coaching cycle, with the Titans having fired Brian Callahan in September and the Giants parting ways with Brian Daboll in November. Tennessee has since been led by Mike McCoy, while New York has placed Mike Kafka in charge in the interim.
Here’s a complete look at all of the news, rumors and reports from the latest NFL coaching and front office cycle.
Browns are expected to move on from coach Kevin Stefanski
While nothing is official just yet, it sounds like Kevin Stefanski’s days in Cleveland are numbered.
According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Browns' head coach “will be unemployed very soon here.” He added, however, that as a result, Stefanski will “go to the top of a lot of these lists” of teams looking for a new coach in 2026.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that he believes Stefanski “will be out” in Cleveland.
Philip Rivers could garner interest in the NFL head coaching cycle
Yes, you read that right. Apparently, Philip Rivers’ NFL career may not be over after all.
While the 44-year-old has already stated that he won’t be returning to the field again in 2026 following his improbable comeback, he could apparently garner interest in the upcoming NFL head coaching cycle, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
“Rivers is expected to get head coach interest in this cycle,” the insider reported on Sunday morning. “Teams are doing the research, doing the background work. This has happened in the past, and we’ll see what interest level Rivers has in this.”
Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh may have a lot on the line Sunday night
Sunday night’s contest in Pittsburgh is a de facto AFC North championship game, as the winner between the Steelers and Ravens wins the division and earns the No. 4 seed while the loser goes home. Apparently, there may be more on the line as well.
While this was more or less spitballing rather than actual reporting, ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke with The Pat McAfee Show this week and seemed to insinuate that the losing team could go in a different direction at head coach.
“Somebody’s going to lose that game," he explained. “And when somebody loses that game, we heard the Steelers fans chanting to fire Mike Tomlin earlier in the year. We've heard Ravens fans saying that there should be conversations about John Harbaugh after the season. ... One of those fan bases is going to be unhappy. One of those owners is going to want to have some conversations about what went wrong. And so I don't know what's going to happen. ... But every year, there are always some things that happen, it never goes the way that people think it will.”
For what it’s worth, Schefter has since indicated on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown that he’s leaning towards both Tomlin and Harbaugh keeping their jobs.
Titans re-structure front office ahead of coaching search
The Titans have restructured their front office ahead of their second coaching search in three seasons.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Tennessee is shifting final say over its 53-man roster from president of football operations Chad Brinker to general manager Mike Borgonzi—who will also lead the head coach search.
"The idea is for Borgonzi to build the team, Brinker to manage football operations [outside of scouting] and the coach to build the on-field product," Breer explains. Both Borgonzi and Brinker will report to owner Amy Adams Strunk, while the new coach will report to Borgonzi.
Giants have begun coaching search, led by GM Joe Schoen
Joe Schoen’s job in New York appears to be safe.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the general manager has spent the last month-plus researching a list of candidates for ownership to consider, “and that list now has around 10 names on it.”
Breer adds that among said candidates include Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Notable, considering that a majority of New York’s two head coaches since the Parcells era—Daboll, Pat Shurmer, Ben McAdoo, to name a few—have primarily worked on the offensive side of the ball.