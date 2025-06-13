Colts Will Induct the Late Jim Irsay Into Ring of Honor
The Indianapolis Colts will honor their late owner and CEO Jim Irsay by inducting him into the team's Ring of Honor this year, the franchise announced on Friday. Irsay died in his sleep at age 65 on May 21.
The induction ceremony will take place during the Colts' Week 1 game vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7. Irsay will be the 20th member inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor.
“There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay,” Colts owner and CEO, and Irsay's daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a news release. “It’s only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades.”
What made the announcement on Friday even more special is that Friday would've been Irsay's 66th birthday.
The team plans to introduce more ways to honor the late owner this summer before the 2025 NFL season kicks off. Details of those plans haven't been released yet.
Irsay took over the Colts franchise after his father died in 1997. His father, Robert Irsay, was the inaugural member inducted into the Ring of Honor. Before taking over as owner, Irsay worked as the team's general manager from 1984-96. During his nearly 30 years with the Colts, the team won Super Bowl XLI with quarterback Peyton Manning in February of 2007, won 10 division titles and captured two AFC Championships.