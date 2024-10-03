PFF Reveals Incredible Stat for Colts' E.J. Speed
The Indianapolis Colts have stepped up their defensive performances in back-to-back victories over the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. After starting the season with a league-worst 474 rushing yards through the first two games (Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers), Indy has bounced back with 185 allowed since (Bears and Steelers).
One of the biggest contributors to the run defense, and overall performance of Gus Bradley’s scheme, is linebacker E.J. Speed. Recently Pro Football Focus’ Khaled Elsayed breaks down all 32 NFL teams’ post-week four observations. For the Colts, Speed gets the entry and Elsayed provides a statistic proving the veteran is playing fantastic football.
E.J. Speed leads all defenders in terms of run stops. He has 14, one more than Shaq Thompson in Carolina.- Khaled Elsayed | Pro Football Focus
Speed is tied with Colts safety Nick Cross for the league lead in tackles (47) and has made multiple stops in the backfield. While Zaire Franklin has toppled Indy’s single-season franchise tackle records (2022 and 2023), Speed is beginning to come into his own as a legitimate playmaker for the defense.
Speed is still improving in areas like pass coverage. But he's playing the best football of his six-year career with the Colts. Now, Speed is beginning to be relied upon more alongside Franklin. This type of duo at LB can also give a coverage specialist like Jaylon Carlies more chances to focus on potential turnovers or deflections.
If Indianapolis wants to end their 10-year snide of losing in Jacksonville this Sunday, Speed will need to have a good game against Travis Etienne Jr. to help disrupt any rhythm offensively. If Speed can continue playing like he has, it will make life easier on Franklin and the rest of Indianapolis’ defense as they heal up from numerous injuries.
