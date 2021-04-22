Experts Reveal Who the Colts Should Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (April 22)

These are the players that the experts have the Colts selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft.

We're officially a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft, Colts fans!

Although many mock drafts across the web are total crapshoots in the months leading up to the draft, experts never seem to be quite as deliberate with the information they've been given than over the next seven days.

We've noticed major correlations between mocks and the Indianapolis Colts for quite some time, as the majority of them have the team addressing their needs at left tackle and defensive end pretty quickly. However, positions like wide receiver and cornerback make a lot of sense as well.

Here is a collection of recent mock drafts from the last week and the players that have been slated to go to the Colts.

Edge defender (5)

Offensive tackle (4)

Wide receiver (3)

Cornerback (2)

Safety (1)

Teven Jenkins | OT | Texas (2)

Charles Davis, NFL Network (April 16)

Retired stalwart LT Anthony Castonzo is replaced by Jenkins, who brings a nasty disposition to the NFL.

Ryan McCrystal, Sharp Football Analysis (April 20)

The Colts need a left tackle, but HC Frank Reich has stated he’s willing to move Braden Smith over from the right side. If that’s a serious consideration, landing one of the top right tackles in the draft, like Jenkins or Darrisaw, might be an option.

Jenkins' hard-nosed style of play fits the Colts like a glove, especially if you put him at left tackle next to guard Quenton Nelson. Jenkins has starting experience at both left and right tackle, although he's far more experienced at the latter. Still, he's one of a few tackle prospects who should be able to contribute right away.

Azeez Ojulari | ED | Georgia (2)

Peter Schrager, NFL Network (April 20)

Chris Ballard has hit home runs in every draft since he took the GM gig in Indy. Here, the Colts add a pass rusher in Ojulari who improved every season at Georgia and is sounding like a bona fide first-round prospect as the draft approaches. The loss of Denico Autry could be offset if Ojulari is there at No. 21.

Mike Tanier, Pro Football Network (April 21)

Azeez Ojulari is one of my favorite players in this draft class. He’s more of an all-purpose defensive end who can play the run and drop into coverage on zone blitzes than an edge rusher who just tries to run around the left tackle 40 times per game. That said, Ojulari possesses pass-rush juice as well. Even if the Colts welcome Justin Houston back (they appear to be hoarding cap space like doomsday preppers right now), they can find multiple roles for a versatile defender such as Ojulari.

Left tackle seems too good to pass up, but you may have heard me say on podcasts recently that it seems harder to find a high-end pass rusher than a high-end left tackle. Ojulari isn't the biggest edge defender, but he's still got the necessary size and more than enough athleticism to be attractive to the Colts. He's still a bit raw as well, which is something the Colts seem to covet in the pass rushers that they draft.

Elijah Moore | WR | Ole Miss

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports (April 21)

Moore is part possession slot receiver, part dynamic downfield threat. The Colts need more juice in their passing game. Also selected: Aaron Robinson | CB | UCF

I just don't see this one happening, at least not as early as No. 21. The Colts probably like Moore's skillset, sure, but his size (5'9", 178) is well below their normal ballpark thresholds of 6'0", 200 pounds for receivers.

Jayson Oweh | ED | Penn State

Josh Carney, Horseshoe Huddle (April 19)

I know that Jayson Oweh has many detractors among the draft community, but with his size, speed and freakish athleticism, he's hard to pass up on the edge, especially in the first round. While Oweh didn't have a sack in 2020 and has just seven in his career at Penn State, he profiles quiet well to Minnesota star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who was a traits guy coming out of the draft from LSU and had just 1.5 sacks in his final season in college. You simply can't teach speed, athleticism and length, and Oweh has it in bunches. He'll need to hone in on a true pass rush plan and learn to win at the next level, but it's hard to find a guy with Oweh's ceiling at pass rusher that late in the first round. Also selected: Jalen Mayfield | OT | Michigan (2:54), Israel Mukuamu | CB | South Carolina (4:128), Jonathan Cooper | ED | Ohio State (5:166), Cornell Powell | WR | Clemson (6:205), Lamonte Wade | S | Penn State (7:248)

HH's Deputy Editor slots a project of a pass rusher to the Colts here, and I could see it happening. I wrote earlier this offseason how Oweh is the prototypical Colts defensive end draft pick due to his size, athleticism, and room to grow. My biggest question: is 21 too high for him? He's coming off of a season where he had exactly zero sacks, after all.

Jaelan Phillips | ED | Miami

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, ESPN (April 20)

I can't believe this is the first edge rusher off the board. Phillips has a history of injuries -- he medically retired from football when he was at UCLA -- but there's no denying his pass-rush traits. And that's the Colts' biggest need. Also selected: Dillon Radunz | OT | North Dakota State

If enough teams are comfortable with his medical checks then Phillips won't sniff 21. He's a terrific, balanced pass rusher who can play weak or strong side edge in any scheme. With his size, athleticism, and ability to bend the edge, Phillips would be a home run for the Colts. Again, it just depends if they're comfortable with his medicals.

Kadarius Toney | WR | Florida

Charley Casserly, NFL Network (April 15)

With T.Y. Hilton heading into his potential Indy swan song, the Colts need to find his replacement. Toney gives them a speed receiver. Indianapolis could also choose to trade up or back in Round 1 and target a left tackle.

Toney provides the ability to pick up yards after the catch and make big plays, but I don't know how much the Colts would want to take him at 21. If they had the opportunity to trade back from 21 but still took Toney, I'd be a bit surprised. Still, he'd be a quality eventual replacement for T.Y. Hilton's skillset once the veteran hangs 'em up.

