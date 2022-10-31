Colts vs. Commanders | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts dropped a tough one on Sunday, narrowly falling to the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 by a score of 17-16.

The Colts made the move to promote Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback earlier in the week, and the unofficial rookie responded adequately.

He wasn't statistically eye-popping, but he did some nice things, as did some of his weapons in Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell.

Here are some of the high points from the Colts' Sunday matchup.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports STATISTICAL LEADERS Passing: QB Sam Ehlinger | 201 yards Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 76 yards Receiving: WR Alec Pierce | 65 yards Tackles: CB Kenny Moore II | 9 Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner | 1.0 Takeaways: LB Shaquille Leonard | 1 interception Kicking: K Chase McLaughlin | 3-of-3 field goals (100.0%), 1-of-1 extra points (100.0%) Punting: P Matt Haack | 4 punts, 56.8-yard average, 3 inside-20 Returns: Keke Coutee | 2 punt returns, 9.5-yard avg. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK TEAM The Colts were called for just three penalties, which was their fewest this season. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK OFFENSE Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was 17-of-23 passing (73.9%) for 201 yards (8.7 YPA) and a 100.1 passer rating in his first career start. He also carried the ball 6 times for 15 yards (2.5 avg.). His passer rating was the third-best by a Colts quarterback in his first career start.

His completion percentage is the second-best for a Colts quarterback in their first career start. Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 3-of-5 targets for 65 yards (21.7 avg.). His 47-yard reception in the third quarter is a new career-long Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught 2-of-2 targets for 43 yards (21.5 avg.), and carried the ball 1 time for 28 yards. His 28-yard rush in the second quarter was a new career-high. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports DEFENSE Linebacker Shaquille Leonard had 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup, and 1 interception. His 12 interceptions since entering the league in 2018 are the most among NFL linebackers. Safety Rodney McLeod had 9 tackles, including 1 special teams stop.

His tackles were a new season-high. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports SPECIAL TEAMS Punter Matt Haack had 4 punts for a 56.8-yard average, including 3 inside the opponent's 20-yard line. His average and 51.0-yard net average both rank as the second-most by a Colts player in a single game with a minimum four punts. Rohn Stark had a 58.3-yard average and 59.5-yard net average in 1992.

