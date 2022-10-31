Skip to main content

Colts vs. Commanders | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
The Indianapolis Colts dropped a tough one on Sunday, narrowly falling to the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 by a score of 17-16.

The Colts made the move to promote Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback earlier in the week, and the unofficial rookie responded adequately.

He wasn't statistically eye-popping, but he did some nice things, as did some of his weapons in Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell.

Here are some of the high points from the Colts' Sunday matchup.

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrates his catch in the second half against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Sam Ehlinger | 201 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 76 yards

Receiving: WR Alec Pierce | 65 yards

Tackles: CB Kenny Moore II | 9

Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner | 1.0

Takeaways: LB Shaquille Leonard | 1 interception

Kicking: K Chase McLaughlin | 3-of-3 field goals (100.0%), 1-of-1 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Matt Haack | 4 punts, 56.8-yard average, 3 inside-20

Returns: Keke Coutee | 2 punt returns, 9.5-yard avg.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks off the field after losing to the Washington Commanders 17-16 on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

TEAM

  • The Colts were called for just three penalties, which was their fewest this season.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) as he rushes the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

OFFENSE

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was 17-of-23 passing (73.9%) for 201 yards (8.7 YPA) and a 100.1 passer rating in his first career start. He also carried the ball 6 times for 15 yards (2.5 avg.).

  • His passer rating was the third-best by a Colts quarterback in his first career start.
  • His completion percentage is the second-best for a Colts quarterback in their first career start.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 3-of-5 targets for 65 yards (21.7 avg.).

  • His 47-yard reception in the third quarter is a new career-long

Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught 2-of-2 targets for 43 yards (21.5 avg.), and carried the ball 1 time for 28 yards.

  • His 28-yard rush in the second quarter was a new career-high.
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) rushes the ball after intercepting a pass by Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

DEFENSE

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard had 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup, and 1 interception.

  • His 12 interceptions since entering the league in 2018 are the most among NFL linebackers.

Safety Rodney McLeod had 9 tackles, including 1 special teams stop.

  • His tackles were a new season-high.
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts punter Matt Haack (6) punts the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter Matt Haack had 4 punts for a 56.8-yard average, including 3 inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

  • His average and 51.0-yard net average both rank as the second-most by a Colts player in a single game with a minimum four punts. Rohn Stark had a 58.3-yard average and 59.5-yard net average in 1992.

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs the ball while Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
