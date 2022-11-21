Skip to main content

Colts vs. Eagles | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a letdown on Sunday when they dropped their ballgame, 17-16, to the Philadelphia Eagles at home.

The Colts scored a touchdown just over five minutes into the game and finally cracked under the pressure with 1:20 remaining as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sauntered into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Despite the loss, there were some positive takeaways, including the performances of some individual players. Here are some milestones that were reached, per Colts Communications.

Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) catches the ball while Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Matt Ryan | 213 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 84 yards

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 75 yards

Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin | 12

Sacks: DE Yannick Ngakoue | 1.5

Takeaways: DT Eric Johnson, DT Grover Stewart | 1 fumble recovery

Kicking: K Chase McLaughlin | 3-of-4 field goals (75.0%), 1-of-1 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Matt Haack | 4 punts, 52.0-yard average, 2 inside-20

Returns: Keke Coutee | 2 punt returns, 12.5-yard avg.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

OFFENSE

  • The Colts scored on their opening drive for the first time since Week 16 of 2021.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was 23-of-32 passing (71.9%) for 213 yards (6.7 YPA) and an 89.7 passer rating.

  • He passed Dan Marino (8,358) for the sixth-most pass attempts in NFL history.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 22 carries for 84 yards (3.8 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 3 receptions (4 targets) for 10 yards (3.3 avg.).

  • He passed Lenny Moore (204) for the fifth-most points by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
  • Taylor also surpassed Moore (34) for the second-most total touchdowns by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
  • Taylor passed Marshall Faulk (4,372) for the second-most yards from scrimmage by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DEFENSE

  • The Colts ended the Eagles' streak of games with at least 20 points, which was the longest active streak in the NFL (14).
  • The Colts held the Eagles to only three points in the first half, which was Philadelphia's lowest total in the first half this season and their lowest since Week 16 of 2021 (three).
  • The Colts forced three fumbles, which was their most since Week 15 of 2020 (three).

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had 3 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1 quarterback hit.

  • He has at least 0.5 sacks in five consecutive games, which is the longest streak in his career, and also the longest active streak in the NFL.

