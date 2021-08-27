August 27, 2021
Colts vs. Lions Preseason Week 3: Live Thread

Follow along here for all the action as the Colts visit the Lions during Week 3 of the preseason. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
(5:45pm) After missing the last two preseason games due to a breakthrough positive COVID-19 test, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus returned to the team this week and resumed his duties. Safeties coach Alan Williams had been filling in for him.

(5:35pm) One of the unfortunate parts of the preseason is that this game will be the final performance in a Colts uniform for several players. NFL teams must have their rosters cut down to 53 players from the current 80-man limit by 4:00pm ET next Tuesday. Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke on that and what this final preseason game means.

The Indianapolis Colts close out the 2021 preseason on the road Friday night as they visit the host Detroit Lions at Ford Field at 7:00pm ET.

Whether or not you're able to follow the game, you can stay here with us on this page as we give live updates from the stadium.

You can catch the game on television locally on FOX 59 (Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw, Color: Rick Venturi, Sideline: Larra Overton). On the radio, you can find the game on WFNI and WLHK (Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor, Color: Bill Brooks, Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman).

Earlier in the week, Colts head coach Frank Reich advised reporters that Jacob Eason will start at quarterback on Friday night but that very few, if any, starters will see action.

This third and final preseason game appears to be the new "fourth preseason game" where it's mostly role players and bubble guys hoping to make the roster.

Need to catch up on the week of practice? We've got you covered below:

Additionally, here is what our Andrew Moore is watching for during Friday's game.

Have thoughts on this game? Drop them below in the comment section!

