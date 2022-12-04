How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football

It's almost time for the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) to take on the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in front of a nationally televised audience on Sunday Night Football.

The Colts are 10.5-point underdogs according to SI Sportsbook and are missing some important players due to injury, including starters Braden Smith and Kenny Moore II while Isaiah Rodgers II and Jelani Woods are both questionable.

Needless to say, expectations for the Colts aren't high, but it's the exact type of scenario where they often thrive.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action on Sunday night and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Cowboys

Date/Time: Sun., Dec. 4, at 8:20pm ET

Sun., Dec. 4, at 8:20pm ET Where: Arlington, Tex.; AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Tex.; AT&T Stadium Television: NBC — Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline)

NBC — Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Sports — Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Sports — Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (color) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday played for current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in 2012 when the two were with the Green Bay Packers. Here's what Saturday had to say about the man on the opposite sideline from him on Sunday night.

“He’s all gas no brakes, I will tell you that," Saturday said. "In Green Bay, he is one of the most aggressive head coaches I’ve ever been around and we’ll want to put up points, he’s going to want to attack you. He likes to find teams' weaknesses and wants to exploit them and he’s not going to stop.

"I can remember going to the team meetings and when Tony (Dungy) or Jim Caldwell would get up, there would be these discussions about how good teams were," Saturday continued. "Mike never really did it. He was, ‘We’re better, we better go show we’re better. Let’s go dominate at this.’ I had a lot of respect for that because he made you feel like walking in, that you were the best team there and you should prove it.”

How will this matchup turn out? Tune in Sunday night to find out.

