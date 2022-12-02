Skip to main content

Colts Rule Out Two Critical Starters Against Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out two players who they will be hard-pressed to replace ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Indianapolis Colts are going to be a little shorthanded when they go on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend on Sunday Night Football.

On Friday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters that starting right tackle Braden Smith and starting cornerback Kenny Moore II will both be out with injury, while rookie tight end Jelani Woods will be questionable. On a positive note, starting defensive end Kwity Paye will make his return to the field.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Cowboys are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Per the Colts, "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

  • Did Not Participate — WR Keke Coutee (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep)
  • Limited Participant — DE Ben Banogu (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle)
  • Full Participant — TE Kylen Granson (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), OT Braden Smith (illness), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep)
  • Limited Participant — CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee)
  • Full Participant — DE Ben Banogu (abdomen), WR Keke Coutee (illness), TE Kylen Granson (illness), C Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), OT Braden Smith (illness), 
  • Full Participant — DE Ben Banogu (abdomen), WR Keke Coutee (illness), TE Kylen Granson (illness), C Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep)

OUT — Kenny Moore II, Braden Smith

QUESTIONABLE Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Jelani Woods

Smith might be a big loss depending on how the Colts replace him. Saturday said that he'd make the call on who starts at right tackle, which is expected to come down to Dennis Kelly and Matt Pryor. Pryor has struggled mightily this season no matter which position he's played. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the third-worst offensive lineman in the NFL this year with a grade of 42.4. Kelly hasn't had the smoothest season either but has played many snaps out of position at left tackle; right tackle is where he's played best throughout his career.

With Moore out, we should expect to see more of Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Brandon Facyson, and Tony Brown. Perhaps even Dallis Flowers. Rodgers is actually questionable with any injury, though. Although Moore hasn't played like his normal self this season, none of these players have had his success defending the slot.

Woods was a star for the Colts last week, notching career-highs in receptions (8) and yards (98). If he cannot play, the Colts are getting Kylen Granson back, who missed last week's game with an illness.

As arguably their best defensive end, Paye will be a welcomed re-addition to the Colts' defensive line after he missed five of the last seven games with an ankle injury.

COWBOYS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness)
  • Limited Participant — LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness), OT Terence Steele (personal)
  • Limited Participant — LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)

FRIDAY

  • Limited Participant — LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness), S Jayron Kearse (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), OT Terence Steele (personal)

QUESTIONABLE Anthony Barr, Quinton Bohanna, Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup, Jayron Kearse

Diggs and Gallup are the biggest ones to keep an eye on here as they missed both Wednesday and Thursday's practices. Diggs and his 17 career interceptions could be a huge weapon against a turnover-prone passer like the Colts' Matt Ryan. Gallup is also one of Dallas' starting wide receivers. Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that he expects both to play.

