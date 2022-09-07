10 Changes Colts Opening Depth Chart From 2021 to 2022

Quarterback: Upgrade

OUT: Carson Wentz

IN: Matt Ryan

Carson Wentz was far from a terrible quarterback for the Colts in 2021, but his volatility and style of play just didn't mesh well with the offense. The Colts simply needed to make a change at quarterback, and they found an upgrade in veteran Matt Ryan.

Ryan may not be what he was in his prime, but he is a smart and accurate passer that can operate Frank Reich's quasi-west coast scheme to efficiency. The main statistic to look at here is on-target percentage, as Ryan ranked 9th in this metric last season while Wentz was all the way down at 29th.

Ryan also brings much needed leadership and accountability off of the field, which Zak Keefer of The Athletic pointed out in this fantastic article from the other day.