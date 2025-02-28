5 Running Backs to Watch for the Colts at the NFL Combine
The Indianapolis Colts have needs at running back this offseason, even if they aren't necessarily looking for a starter. Veteran Jonathan Taylor has missed significant time the past two seasons, and players like Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson simply aren't good enough to fill the void. If the Colts want to keep Taylor fresh and bring in a player capable of taking those snaps, the draft is the way to go.
The 2025 NFL Draft is an unusually deep running back class. A starter, or at least a decent role player, can be found late in this class, and there is no excuse for the Colts to leave draft day without a new contributor in the backfield. Here are five running backs to keep an eye on at the combine for the Colts.
RJ Harvey, UCF
The Colts could add some serious juice to their running back room by targeting a player like Harvey. Harvey was a workhorse at UCF, seeing over 500 total carries in his past three seasons combined. He's been insanely productive in those touches as well, posting 6.5 yards per carry and 43 touchdowns in his career.
Harvey makes everything look smooth on film. He has great eyes and feet while also possessing the necessary burst and explosion to be a home run hitter. He excelled at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl and he should be able to wear multiple hats for an offense in year one. He would be a near-perfect compliment to Taylor in Indy.
Devin Neal, Kansas
Speaking of workhorses, Neal has been a superstar at the college level since he was 18. Bursting onto the scene with Kansas back in 2021, Neal racked up 4,343 yards rushing in his four seasons with the Jayhawks. He has been the focal point of one of the more diverse offenses in college football for the past four seasons.
Neal is a smooth, physical, and decisive runner with the ball in his hands. His contact balance is fantastic and there is no question that he can be an impact player in the NFL. The Colts also get a little inside information on him, as Chris Ballard's son is a backup quarterback on Kansas' roster.
Jaydon Blue, Texas
The other running backs mentioned here are all fantastic athletes in their own right, but Blue may be the fastest player in the class. His speed on film is truly electric, and he can go from zero to 100 in mere seconds. If the Colts truly want to add a weapon with next-level play speed, Blue would be the guy to target.
Texas football deploys a similar offense to the Colts, so the transition from college to the NFL would be a relatively easy one for Blue. He would be a role player with the Colts, but his role would be to create explosives in both the pass and the run game. He also showcased great hands last year, catching 42 passes, which would also give the Colts the dynamic pass-catching running back that they've lacked since Nyheim Hines was traded back in 2022.
Marcus Yarns, Delaware
Another Jake Arthur favorite in this class, Yarns had a strong showing down at the Senior Bowl. He has an impressive blend of speed and quickness, and it helped him finish last season with over 1,000 total yards of offense and 11 touchdowns.
The most interesting aspect of Yarns' game is his pass-catching upside. He shined in drills at the Senior Bowl, and he is apparently expected to participate in the receiver drills at the combine as well. If he shows out in those drills and hits good numbers in his workouts, Yarns could see his stock soar after this week in Indy.
Woody Marks, USC
Marks is a player who has a lot of good on his film, even if he may be lacking in the great category. He is a smooth player that runs hard and is productive in the pass game. He has some areas of improvement, and he isn't the most athletically imposing player, but Marks should be a productive player in the NFL with his well-rounded game.
Marks would be a strong fit in Indy's shotgun-heavy offensive scheme. He is at his best running downhill against light boxes, which is exactly how the Colts have built their rush scheme. At the end of the day, Marks is simply a gamer who can fill multiple roles at a high level for the Colts.
