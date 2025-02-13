6 Free-Agent Safeties Who Fit the Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have had a massive need at safety for seemingly half a decade. General manager Chris Ballard likes to address this need through the draft, but it might finally be time to bring in some outside veteran help to shore up the backend of the defense.
The Colts decided to run it back at safety going into the 2024 season, re-signing former third-round pick Julian Blackmon and returning Nick Cross as the two starters. Cross enjoyed an impressive breakout campaign this past season, but Blackmon had one of his worst seasons as a pro, likely due to a torn labrum he suffered back in week two.
Blackmon is set to hit free agency yet again this offseason and it feels increasingly unlikely that he will return to the team. That just leaves Cross left as the strong safety and a massive vacancy at the free safety position. Drafting a replacement certainly could be in the cards, but the Colts would be wise to double dip at safety with both free agency and the draft.
So, with that all in mind, here are six free agent safeties that could make sense for the Colts this offseason.
Big-Fish Signings
Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
One of the biggest names to potentially hit free agency this offseason is Dolphins' safety Holland. A former second-round pick, Holland has been a fantastic player for the Dolphins over the past few years and should command big money on the open market. In his career, he has six interceptions and 16 pass breakups in four years of play.
Pursing Holland would cost the Colts a ton of money, more than they've ever spent on a player in the open market, but it could be worth it to rectify the mistakes of the past. The Colts were very interested in now-All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney last offseason before the Green Bay Packers swooped in with a massive deal to lock up the star player.
If the Colts are serious about getting better this offseason, they have to be willing to overpay a little for premier talent. At just 24 years old, Holland is arguably a top 5-10 safety in the league, and the Colts need that type of impact in the secondary to turn this defense around.
Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Reid is a versatile and dependable starter at safety that could drastically improve the Colts' secondary. He may not have the long-term potential that other options offer, but he would provide a steady force on the backend next to Cross for the next couple of seasons. He spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs after a successful rookie contract with the Houston Texans.
Still only 27 years old, Reid should be able to cash in one last time on the open market. He has 10 interceptions in his career to go along with two Super Bowl championships, so the market should be pretty expansive for the veteran safety. Again, if the Colts are serious about upgrading the defense this offseason, grabbing a guy like Reid would go a long way.
Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders
Moehrig may not have the production of Holland or the pedigree of Reid, but he's another fascinating free-agent option for the Colts this offseason. A former second-round pick, Moehrig has produced six interceptions and 17 pass breakups in his four years in the league. He plays a bit more around the box, but he has some experience as a deep safety as well.
Moehrig is another option that would drastically improve the defense from day one. He is a fantastic tackler in the open field and he would fit well in Lou Anarumo's diverse defensive scheme. The Raiders would be foolish to let the 25-year-old ascending safety even sniff the open market, but the Colts should absolutely pursue him if the chance arises.
Buy Low/Lower-End Options
Chuck Clark, New York Jets
Clark could be an interesting low-end free agent signing for the Colts this offseason. The 29-year-old safety has experience as both a free and strong safety and had a few good seasons with the Baltimore Ravens early in his career. He had his struggles last year but could be a perfectly serviceable backup for a team like the Colts.
Clark coming to Indy would also be a reunion of sorts for the veteran safety. He spent six years of his career working under Chris Hewitt in Baltimore. Clark could be hoping to reunite with his former coach in an effort to recapture that early career success in 2025.
Darrick Forrest, Washington Commanders
Forrest had a fantastic start to his career in Washington, but injuries, inconsistencies, and outside additions limited him to just 74 defensive snaps played this past season. Still, the former standout safety is only 25 years old and could shine in a new defensive system.
Forrest had four interceptions and five pass breakups in his age 23 season with Washington as a versatile deep safety. If the Colts can simply harness the magic he had that season, they could find a quality player on the market that doesn't cost too much money. This is an ultimate buy-low option that could pay massive dividends if Forrest finds even a touch of his former play.
Richie Grant, Atlanta Falcons
If signing a player like Forrest is considered buying low, then pursuing Richie Grant is buying extremely low. Grant is a former second-round pick who struggled to figure it out it Atlanta the past few seasons. He was replaced in the starting lineup by free agent Justin Simmons and only saw 165 total snaps on defense last year.
Grant shouldn't cost much of anything on the open market, but he could be worth a flier given his former draft status. He's had some good moments in the NFL, but just hasn't stacked them together in a meaningful way. Maybe a change in scenery is exactly what he needs.
