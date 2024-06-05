Colts' Alec Pierce Reveals Thoughts on Competition with AD Mitchell
Before the start of the 2023 season, Alec Pierce was seen as a breakout candidate with the Indianapolis Colts.
The 2022 second-round pick out of Cincinnati was able to put up respectable numbers during his rookie season despite the Colts using three quarterbacks. Pierce hauled in 41 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns, showing off his ability to win deep and in contested catch situations.
2023 was supposed to be the year Pierce solidified himself as the WR2 in Indy and the top deep threat for the Colts. Having a strong-armed quarterback in Anthony Richardson was also expected to help Pierce, as his new quarterback fit the wide receiver's strengths.
But Richardson only appeared in four games, and with back quarterback Gardner Minshew's style of play favoring quick, short completions, Pierce did not have the season anyone expected. Pierce tallied 32 catches for 514 yards and two touchdowns last season, failing to surpass the marks he set as a rookie in all major categories.
"Definitely different from any type of football I've ever played before," Pierce said about his first two NFL seasons.
With the Colts beginning mandatory minicamp this week in preparation for the 2024 season, Pierce finds himself at a crossroads. No longer is it a guarantee that Pierce will see the lion's share of the offensive snaps. While receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs are secured in the Z and Slot roles, respectively, Pierce faces stiff competition for the X receiver spot.
The Colts drafted Adonai Mitchell out of Texas with their second-round pick this spring. The 6-2, 205-pound wide receiver is an athletic freak with blazing speed, great hands, and an uncanny ability to separate at the top of his routes. Mitchell is off to a fast start with the Colts, making highlight plays in almost every practice where the media has had viewing access.
The competition between Pierce and Mitchell will be fierce all summer and likely continue into the regular season. But unlike some who may take offense to the Colts bringing in Mitchell, Pierce welcomes the rookie to the room. He feels that not only will Mitchell make the team better, but the rookie will also push Pierce to be a better player.
"Just work every day, learn from each other, learn from the other receivers, and just try to become better players," Pierce elaborated. "All of us, because it's about – we used to talk about this in college, but high tides raise all ships. You're going to get better from your competition so that competitive spirit, that's what you got to work on."
If Pierce wants to remain a starter for the Colts, he will have to, undoubtably, take his game to the next level. Pierce has been known as a deep threat with the Colts, but he is seen to have a limited route tree and struggles to create separation. The third-year player wants to prove he can be much more than a field-stretcher.
"I think there's a lot more to my game," Pierce admitted. "I just want to have the chance to be able to showcase that and I'm just working every day in practice to kind of earn those reps and show what I can do."
Pierce has been hard at work throughout the offseason, focusing on the weaknesses in his game. Pierce has also begun to take his fitness and nutrition more seriously, coming to mandatory minicamp in great shape and admitting he has added five pounds of muscle. It was a suggestion made by the Colts to help improve his play strength, and Pierce took it to heart.
“I talked with Reggie (Wayne), front office and some (others)," Pierce said. "They just said they wanted me to work on my play strength a little bit. So obviously, that's going to help with that, some upper-body strength. So been kind of hitting the weights harder and then really the nutrition is another big thing too.”
Reggie Wayne has been one of Pierce's most staunch defenders over the past two seasons. The Colts' wide receivers coach has spent a considerable amount of time with Pierce to improve his game and implore the knowledge Wayne obtained during his Hall of Fame-worthy career. When asked about Pierce publicly, Wayne continues to voice his support for the young player.
It is also no secret that Wayne is very honest with the players in the wide receiver room. He is a no-nonsense person who wants to see every player in that room reach their ceilings. Pierce and the other wide receivers know Wayne may be hard on them, but that is what they want.
“You want someone to tell you what you're doing right, what you're doing wrong because that’s the only way you’re going to get better," Pierce remarked. "Hearing, ‘Okay, this needs to be worked on.’ So yeah, definitely, we all enjoy it. We all appreciate it.”
Pierce will also see the return of his quarterback, as Richardson's shoulder injury is 100%, and he is throwing without any restrictions. Richardson and Pierce showed flashes of what they can do together throughout training camp and the early parts of last season. To say Pierce is excited for AR to be back under center is an understatement.
"It's been good," Pierce revealed. "Just kind of being able to be out here, both of us healthy and compete. So, it's been really good – get those reps. (Richardson's) looking great. I wouldn't even know he had the surgery and what not. He’s been throwing the ball great, spinning it great. So, it's been good to be out here.”
2024 is a make-or-break season for Pierce. The pressure is on to start producing results and prove he can be more versatile and consistent. With his work this offseason, the support of his coach, and having his quarterback back, Pierce knows there are no more excuses.
"I think it's my job to go into camp and prove that," Pierce said candidly when asked if he deserves a starting role. "So, you just got to let my work on the field speak for itself."
Time will tell if that work allows Pierce to keep his starting role or if Mitchell becomes the new starting X for the Colts.
