How the Colts' Spot in the AFC South Shifted After Day 3 of Free Agency

Through three days of NFL free agency, the Indianapolis Colts have retained their two major in-house free agents and have brought in several new faces to replenish the defensive line. Colts general manager Chris Ballard hasn't been afraid to spend money so far this year, but Indy is still a couple of impact signings away from being able to compete for a division title.

There's been plenty of action around the league, including in the AFC South. The Colts finished in third place in the division last season with an 8-9 record after being heavy favorites to take home the title at the halfway point.

Let's break down some of the major moves happening across the division and take a look at some way-too-early rankings for the 2026 season.

Key Additions: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, DL John Franklin-Myers, CB Alonte Taylor, CB Cordale Flott

Key Departures: DL Arden Key, TE Chig Okonkwo

Similar to the Colts, the Titans haven't been afraid to spend money. They entered free agency with nearly $100 million, and they immediately handed out some massive contracts to guys like Wan'Dale Robinson and John Franklin-Myers.

Robinson is slated to become the WR1 for Cam Ward, who had a rollercoaster of a rookie season. Tennessee failed to protect its No. 1 overall pick, and they struggled all year long on defense.

With Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll taking over, the Titans look poised to finish with a better record, but they're still a few steps away from building any sort of contender.

Key Additions: S Reed Blankenship, OT Braden Smith, RB David Montgomery (via trade)

Key Departures: DL Tim Settle, LB Christian Harris, T Tytus Howard (via trade)

Most of the money spent by Houston so far has been on contract extensions for its key players. The Texans gave Danielle Hunter a $40 million extension, Trent Brown a $7 million extension, and Dalton Schultz a $12 million extension.

In free agency, the Texans signed Blankenship as a new starting safety and Smith as a potential tackle or left guard. Smith played right tackle in his eight years for the Colts, but he played guard in college.

The Texans' offensive line was atrocious during January's playoffs, allowing C.J. Stroud to get sacked six times through two games. Adding an aging, injury-prone veteran like Smith won't change anything for Houston, but their defense looks to be one of the best units in the league once again.

Key Additions: DL Arden Key, DL Micheal Clemons, DL Colby Wooden (via trade)

Key Departures: DE Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith, WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via trade), S Nick Cross, LB Zaire Franklin (via trade)

In terms of spending money on outside free agents, the Colts have done practically nothing. Almost all of their money has been spent on retaining Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, two players who had career years in 2025.

Jones and Pierce were working in tandem at the beginning of the 2025 season, leading the Colts to historic offensive numbers. Unfortunately, injuries caught up, but the Colts' front office believes that things will turn around in 2026.

The Colts had three defensive ends on expiring contracts in 2025, and they've already replaced two of them. It's hard to dub their replacements as upgrades, per se, but they are younger talents with a lot of juice left.

For this offseason to be a success, the Colts need to sign a proven veteran pass rusher. They were close to bringing in Trey Hendrickson, but the Baltimore Ravens swooped in at the last moment. The Colts' remaining options include Jadeveon Clowney, Joey Bosa, and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Key Additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., CB Montaric Brown (re-sign)

Key Departures: LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne, CB Greg Newsome

The Jaguars lost second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd to the Carolina Panthers, starting running back Travis Etienne to the New Orleans Saints, and cornerback Greg Newsome to the New York Giants.

All three of those players had a role in helping the Jaguars win the AFC South last season, but Jacksonville's core is still together. They have stability at quarterback and wide receiver, and their defensive line remains one of the best units in the league.

Jacksonville hasn't made any splashy moves, but with four Day 2 picks in the upcoming draft, they could find some starters as they continue to get younger.