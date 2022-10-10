Alec Pierce Joins Exclusive List After Big Performance

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce had eight catches for 81 yards against the Denver Broncos last week.

His eight receptions put him on an exclusive list of former Colts.

According to JJ Stankevitz, Pierce became just the fourth rookie to have eight or more receptions in a game for the Colts. He joined Austin Collie, Sean Dawkins, and Bill Brooks as the only other Indianapolis players on the list.

Collie was the last Colts player to do it. He had eight receptions for 97 yards in a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans in 2009.

Collie played four seasons with the Colts and had 173 catches for 1,845 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Brooks went on to a solid career after making the list as a rookie. He played seven seasons with the Colts totaling 411 catches for 5,818 yards and 28 touchdowns. He ranks seventh on the all-time list of receiving yards for the franchise.

Pierce was selected in the second round by the Colts and had high expectations placed on him from the outset. He has been predicted by more than one pundit as a favorite for offensive rookie of the year.

Pierce ranks fifth in the NFL among rookie receivers with 222-yards receiving through give games. Pierce is trending in the right direction though, all of his receiving yards have come in the last three games for the Colts.

Finding a target opposite Michael Pittman was a priority for Indianapolis in the offseason. After a relatively slow start to the season Pierce looks to be filling that role nicely.