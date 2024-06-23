Colts 2024 Off-Season Grade Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts aren't typically a big team to watch out for in NFL free agency. General manager Chris Ballard is mindful of the salary cap, often favoring outside signings that aren't massive superstar acquisitions on paper to retain the valuable names already inside the Colts facility. But, names like defensive end Samson Ebukam produced at the highest level of his NFL career (led the Colts in 2023 with 9.5 sacks), but doesn't necessarily break the bank (three-year, $24 million).
ESPN's Seth Walder breaks down the offseason activity grades for each of the 32 NFL teams in a recent article. For Indianapolis, there are multiple points where Walder defends the decisions of Ballard to retain in-house talent over signing shiny new names from outside the Indy organization, giving the Colts a respectable B+. Walder brings up the contracts for players like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, and defensive interior pieces DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
The Pittman deal was excellent. At $23.3 million, the Colts are paying a reasonable price for their No. 1 receiver. Though Buckner is 30, he's coming off a solid season, ranking fifth in pass rush win rate at defensive tackle and recording eight sacks. Franklin had the second-highest tackle rate (17%) among all players with at least 400 defensive snaps played, while Stewart ranked third in run stop win rate among interior defenders.- Seth Walder | ESPN Analytics
Walder later continues:
While these weren't headline-grabbing moves, the Colts did well to keep their solid players who can serve as a core around second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson as he develops.- Seth Walder | ESPN Analytics
Everyone watching NFL football loves new names, fresh faces, and superstar-level talent in free agency. But both parties must agree to terms, and the money generally is steep to fork over for a franchise to obtain that caliber of talent. Currently, the Colts sit 10th in the NFL in available cap space at $25,931,052, per Over the Cap. Indianapolis seems to have their preferred starters currently, but that could change before 2024 kicks off. Luckily, Indianapolis has the money to pivot with an acquisition if needed for the roster's sake.
While defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and backup signal-caller Joe Flacco aren't the most glamorous of signings, they have massive value. Davis will relieve either Buckner or Stewart as the defensive tackle when needed. It's also a bonus that Davis can stop the run, a role Indy desperately needed during Stewart's six-game hiatus in 2023. As for Flacco, there's nothing wrong with signing the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year to help your franchise quarterback. Also, Flacco can launch the pigskin, making him a perfect fit for a vertical, run-based offense if he must take the reigns. Also, against Walder, it's a better fit than Minshew for Shane Steichen's approach.
When it's all said and done, the success of Indianapolis rests with their defensive front and quarterback Anthony Richardson. In today's NFL, it's all about pressuring/sacking the opposing field general and putting your quarterback in the best position to succeed. The rest of the young Indianapolis roster will push to make the playoffs and win the AFC South in 2024 with expectations mounting for the team and head coach Steichen.
