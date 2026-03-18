Colts Sign Red Zone Threat to Replace Michael Pittman Jr.

Just one week after trading away longtime No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, according to Indy Star reporter Joel Erickson.

The Colts are signing WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 18, 2026

Westbrook-Ikhine spent the first five years of his career playing for the Tennessee Titans, and he spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins. His best season came in 2024, when he recorded 32 receptions for 497 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 11 career games against the Colts, Westbrook-Ikhine has found the end zone four times. The Colts have gotten a front-row seat for some of Westbrook-Ikhine's best career performances, but now, he'll be playing with a horseshoe on his helmet.

How Westbrook-Ikhine Fits in the Colts' Receiving Corps

After trading Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts had a depleted receiving corps. Sure, they re-signed Alec Pierce, but besides him and Josh Downs, the Colts needed another difference maker.

Westbrook-Ikhine didn't have an impactful year in Miami, but they were dealing with plenty of quarterback issues throughout the season. If Daniel Jones can bring stability, Westbrook-Ikhine will immediately replace Pittman as a red zone target.

In the first eight games of 2025, Pittman caught six touchdowns. In the heart of the 2024 season, Westbrook-Ikhine had a stretch where he caught eight touchdowns in eight games. On paper, this is a cheap replacement for the type of production Pittman brought to the table.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Blocking Prowess

Aside from being a touchdown scorer, Westbrook-Ikhine is a top-tier blocking receiver. Considering the Colts' offense runs through Jonathan Taylor, this signing makes even more sense.

Shane Steichen loves guys who are willing to put their bodies on the line for the team. Westbrook-Ikhine has done that before, and with Taylor in the backfield, he'll have to do it again.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine said after signing with the @dolphins that he really enjoys blocking.



Tape shows that the effort is certainly there. pic.twitter.com/MMEAOtHWKw — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 24, 2025

Westbrook-Ikhine has never been a high-volume receiver, and he’s never been asked to carry an offense. Instead, he has built his career as a dependable complementary piece, someone who can step in, play physical football, and make the most of limited opportunities.

How Many Targets Will Westbrook-Ikhine Get?

The Colts' main targets are expected to be Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren. With Pierce receiving a $114 million contract, his target share will almost undoubtedly increase, especially with Pittman gone.

This means that, once again, Westbrook-Ikhine will be a rotational piece for his offense. His highest target share came in 2024, when he was thrown to 60 times across 17 games played. That averages out to just over three targets per game.

If Pierce, Downs, and Warren are all healthy, they'll eat up at least 60-70% of the Colts' targets. If I had to guess, I'd say Westbrook-Ikhine finishes the season with about 50 targets.

Westbrook-Ikhine played his college football at Indiana University, so this will be a sort of homecoming for a guy who spent five seasons in Bloomington. His best college year came in 2016 as a sophomore, when he reached 998 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns.

We'll see how the Colts plan to use him as the season inches closer.