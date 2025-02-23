5 Colts Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is upon the league. This week, all 32 squads will evaluate the budding prospects of the future through February 24th to March 3rd.
Each NFL team is in a different position as a franchise ahead of this massive event. Still, for the Indianapolis Colts, it's all about helping Anthony Richardson, Lou Anarumo, and finding a way out of mediocrity in 2025.
With that on the brain, it's time to list five players at the NFL Combine that the Colts should pay close attention to and keep on their radar for a potential draft selection in late April.
Shavon Revel Jr. | Cornerback
East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. had issues with an ACL tear but has the tools to crush combine drills and fit the defender Anarumo needs.
Revel had 13 passes defended in 2023 and two interceptions in just three games from 2024. He's a long, physical defensive back that will give receivers issues in press coverage.
Along with the length, he had fantastic speed and breaks on passes quickly to make plays. Putting Revel in the ranks with Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones is just what Indy needs; more depth at corner is critical with JuJu Brents' future being uncertain due to so many injuries.
He'll likely test well at the combine and will need to so he can smash any notion that his ACL tear has slowed him down with two months until the NFL draft.
Cam Skattebo | Running Back
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was a monster presence in 2024. After finishing fifth in Heisman voting, it was clear why he was in that conversation.
Skattebo logged an impressive 1,711 rushing yards on 293 attempts for 21 scores on the ground. However, despite his bruising style, he has reliable receiving skills. He added on 45 catches for 605 receiving yards and another trio of scores (24 total).
One area of the roster that needs help is the running back spot behind Jonathan Taylor who had 303 attempts in 14 games, which equates to 21.6 per game. Taylor stamped out a wonderful 1,431 rushing yards (fourth in NFL), but that volume isn't sustainable over 17 games.
Trey Sermon (free agent) and Tyler Goodson aren't good enough to instill confidence as backups to help Taylor. However, Skattebo is a potential three-down back with soft hands. Expect Skattebo to showcase his scary athleticism and power on Saturday, March 1st.
Demetrius Knight Jr. | Linebacker
South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr. is exactly the linebacker Indy might select in the NFL draft. Knight started his collegiate career at Georgia Tech (2019-22), then Charlotte (2023), and finally South Carolina (2024).
While bouncing around schools for his NCAA tenure, he displayed versatility and playmaking skills at LB. Knight finished his 2023-2024 impressively, with 178 tackles, 14 for loss, four interceptions for 82 return yards and a touchdown, and three forced fumbles.
Knight has the wingspan and athleticism to show out at the combine, thus, garnering attention from a scout like Chris Ballard who values those types of defenders.
With free agent E.J. Speed likely on his way out, Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies need more talent around them. Knight is a perfect fit as a smaller, do-it-all type like Carlies.
Harold Fannin Jr. | Tight End
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren has stolen the spotlight for his position, and rightfully so; he's arguably the most deadly weapon at tight end entering the combine and draft. However, nobody should overlook Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr.
Fannin was electric in 2024, regardless of the competition he faced in MAC. Fannin secured a wild 117 catches for 1,555 receiving yards and 10 scores in only 13 games (nine catches per contest). While he's not the in-line prospect that Warren is, Indy can always sign a blocking tight end.
They also have Drew Ogletree on the roster, arguably the best blocker in the position room. Indianapolis needs a pass-catcher who can stretch the linebackers and control the middle of the field to help Richardson.
Fannin is more of a second-round pick, so if the Colts don't like what they see at number 14, perhaps they trade back and still get Fannin. He's athletic, shifty, and scary in space, so expect him to put on a show with the drills and receiving sets in the Circle City this week.
Xavier Watts | Safety
The Colts should hone in on defense more than offense, but perhaps none more than cornerback and safety. Since Revel took the corner role in this piece, Notre Dame's Xavier Watts will slot in for safety.
Watts was an animal in 2023 and 2024. He not only secured the 2023 Nagurski Award (best defensive player in college football) but logged 13 interceptions for 273 return yards, as well as 134 tackles during those two years.
Julian Blackmon will either be signed elsewhere as a cheap free agent or be retained by Indy as a rotational piece around Nick Cross and whoever Indianapolis deems fit for free safety. However, Watts is a great thought for Anarumo to use while pairing with Cross.
Watts creates disruptions and takes the football away from opposing receivers/quarterbacks. It will be interesting to watch his combine, but given his possible fit with Indy, I expect the Colts' scouts to be watching closely.
