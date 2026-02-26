5 Colts Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters

It's a foregone conclusion that the Indianapolis Colts will use plenty of their draft picks this year to address the defense, given so many holes in key areas.

The Colts are without a first-rounder this year, which puts more emphasis on the second-round pick (47th).

Given that the 47th pick will be the first selection of the 2026 draft for Indianapolis, the likely assumption is that the Colts will want them to start immediately.

With this in mind, these are my five second-round defensive prospects who can be Day 1 starters for Indianapolis in September.

Jake Golday | Linebacker (Cincinnati)

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium.

The Colts saw little efficiency from their starting linebackers in 2025. Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt had their moments, but overall were exploited by opposing quarterbacks.

This is why Jake Golday fits the bill to start right away for Lou Anarumo. Even if Pratt is re-signed, Anarumo still needs a linebacker who can cover, and Golday can do that in spades.

However, Golday can do more than just cover. In 2025, he stacked 105 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and was efficient in tackling with a Pro Football Focus mark of 83.1.

If Pratt is a Colts linebacker in 2026, there's still a shot that Golday would supplant him as the starter opposite Franklin. Golday can cover, defend the run, and make plays all over the field.

If Indy drafts him, it will be to start.

Josiah Trotter | Linebacker (Missouri)

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

While Golday is a great coverage linebacker, Missouri's Josiah Trotter is a freak of nature at pursuing tackles and defending the run.

The Colts are high on Hunter Wohler, who would operate as a safety/linebacker hybrid with coverage upside. This would allow Wohler to handle the coverage aspects while Trotter could operate more as the 'every down' backer.

Trotter was a beast in 2025 for the Tigers, amassing 84 tackles, an impressive 13.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. He was much of the same in 2024, accumulating 92 tackles, 56 assisted tackles, and even snagged a pick.

Golday fits more of the complete mold that the Colts are likely seeking, but if he's not on the board come the 47th pick, Indianapolis could do a lot worse than Trotter.

He has a high ceiling, high motor, and would bring the pain to opposing offenses, especially against the run.

D'Angelo Ponds | Cornerback (Indiana)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

General manager Chris Ballard confirmed that star cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. is on track to play in 2026 after contemplating retirement following three concussions in 2025.

If this is true, it gives Indianapolis Ward, Sauce Gardner, Kenny Moore II, Mekhi Blackmon, Justin Walley, and Jaylon Jones as prominent cornerback options. Regardless, if Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds comes to the Circle City, he'll see starter snaps.

Ponds may be 5'9", but played exclusively as an outside cornerback in 2025 for Curt Cignetti's championship squad (664 snaps on the outside, six in the slot).

Ponds was a revelation, putting up efficient numbers of 61 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, two picks, and an interception return for a touchdown.

Indy likely won't go with Ponds with the bigger needs residing in the defensive edge and linebacker rooms. However, Ponds would make the cornerback room even more monstrous with the aforementioned names.

It would be crowded, but Ponds' talent and potential are undeniable. I'd fully expect him to rise during training camp the way Walley did before tearing his ACL and take a starter-level trajectory.

Gabe Jacas | Defensive End (Illinois)

Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pursues Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Arguably, the biggest issue for Indianapolis' defense last year was the pass-rush off the edges. Laiatu Latu wasn't the issue, leading the team with 8.5 sacks and QB pressures with 61.

The issue was the lack of prowess around the former 15th-overall defender. Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis did little to help the potential star. With all three sitting as 2025 free agents, don't expect any of them back.

This opens the door for a fresh name to occupy the room with Latu and JT Tuimoloau as Ballard embarks on retooling the position: enter Illinois' own Gabe Jacas.

A former linebacker, Jacas erupted with the Fighting Illini in 2025 as a defensive end. Jacas tallied 41 QB pressures and 11.0 sacks, both of which led Illinois.

He also showed a propensity to stop the run when it mattered most, accumulating 13.5 tackles for loss and 28 defensive stops (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense, per Pro Football Focus).

If Tuimoloau can elevate his play, and Latu can continue his upward trajectory from year two, drafting Jacas gives the Colts a young trifecta in the pass-rushing department.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Jacas would overshoot Tuimolaou and become a starter while the former Buckeye operates as a rotational piece in 2026 as the group grows together.

Romello Height | Defensive End (Texas Tech)

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.

Texas Tech's Romello Height had quite the journey during his six years in FBS. Below are the schools he played for by year.

Auburn (2020-2021)

USC (2022-2023)

Georgia Tech (2024)

Texas Tech (2025)

Luckily for Height, he saved his best collegiate performance for last. In 2025, Height took his game to the next level. He'd finish with 10.0 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 38 tackles, and 21 solo tackles; all were career-highs.

As for his defensive grades from Pro Football Focus, they were nothing short of excellent. Height concluded with 92.5 overall, 92.6 pass-rush, and 92.4 in coverage (46 coverage snaps).

Tack on his 62 QB pressures, and Height could slot into the Colts' defense similarly to how Jacas did in the previous entry.

Other defensive ends in Round 2 might have more recognizable names, but Height could fly under the radar into Indy's lap to produce right away in 2026.