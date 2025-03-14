Colts Defensive Additions 'Massively Upgrade' Secondary
The Indianapolis Colts needed plenty of help in their defensive secondary, and Chris Ballard addressed this with two massive signings in cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum.
Lou Anarumo is the new defensive coordinator and was walking into a situation where the Colts allowed a rough 229.4 passing yards per game, ranking 26th in the NFL last year.
Now, it looks like the Colts' secondary has been restored (to a degree) with Ward joining Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, Sam Womack III, and JuJu Brents. As for Bynum, he teams up with Nick Cross to shore up the safety position.
In an article from The Athletic, Ted Nguyen points out that the secondary is 'massively upgraded' due to the additions of Ward and Bynum while discussing names like DeForest Buckner.
The Colts already had pass rushers with DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye and promising second-year defensive end Laiatu Latu. Now, they've massively upgraded the secondary through free agency with the additions of Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward.- Ted Nguyen | The Athletic
Nguyen isn't wrong, the Colts secondary was a rollercoaster in 2024 and didn't have much semblance of consistency. We'll start with the former Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro Ward.
Ward had a down season in 2024 but was dealing with personal issues and tragedy, limiting his commitment to the game.
Now, things are different with Ward, who has found the fire that made him a deadly defender in 2023. That year, he led the NFL in pass deflections with 23 and caught five picks, returning one for a touchdown.
Ward's career numbers speak for themselves, and he's also a former Super Bowl champion when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. In short, Ward brings a winning pedigree to Indianapolis.
Next is dynamic ball hawk Bynum, who brings his versatile style to the Colts from the Brian Flores defense with the Minnesota Vikings. Per Pro Football Focus, he played in plenty of spots during the 2024 season, with 742 snaps at safety, 139 in the slot, and 128 in the box.
He's an exceptional run defender and will bring the pain to opposing ground attacks with Cross. Don't be surprised if Bynum also meets or tops his three interceptions (career high) from last season, as it's his specialty to be in the right place at the right time.
The Colts are happy with their signings and should be. Ward and Bynum amplify what Anarumo can implement as a coordinator and in the defensive backfield. These were arguably the top needs for Indy outside of tight end.
It will be intriguing to see how the Colts look on defense with two high-level additions in 2025 and a fresh mind in Anarumo's approach.
