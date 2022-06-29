The Colts announced the dates, times, and themes for 2022 training camp, better known as #ColtsCamp.

Wed., July 27 – Camp Kickoff

Thurs., July 28 – Kids Day

Sat., July 30 – Back Together Saturday

Tues., Aug. 2

Wed., Aug. 3 – Salute to Service Day

Thurs., Aug. 4

Sun., Aug. 7 – Give Back Sunday

Mon., Aug. 8

Wed., Aug. 10

Thurs., Aug. 11

Tues., Aug. 16

Wed., Aug. 17 – Fan Appreciation Day (joint practice with Lions)

Thurs., Aug. 18 – Thirsty Thursday (joint practice with Lions)

Tues., Aug. 23

Wed., Aug. 24

Thurs., Aug. 25

For complete details on camp, including hours for Colts City and practice as well as free tickets, visit: colts.com/events/trainingcamp.

Here are the Colts' 2022 preseason dates:

Week 1: @ Buffalo Bills, Aug. 13 at 4:00pm

Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 20 at 1:00pm

Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 27 at 7:30pm

For the fourth time since making it their summer home in 2018, the Colts will set up shop at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., one of the premier athletic campuses in the state of Indiana.

It will be fans' first opportunity to set their sights on new players such as quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Alec Pierce, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, along with many others.

One of the highlights of this year's training camp for the Colts will be the joint practices that they will host with the Lions before the teams' preseason matchup on Sat., Aug. 20.

