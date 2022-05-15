Skip to main content

Colts to Host Lions for Joint Practices During Training Camp

It has been announced that the Colts will host the Lions for joint practices this summer during training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts believe that iron sharpens iron and creates healthy competition. Their preference to participate in joint practices during training camp also shows that they believe other teams can also sharpen their iron.

The Colts are set to continue this tradition again in 2022 as they will reportedly host the Detroit Lions at Grand Park Sports Campus for more joint practices.

The Colts and Lions will play during Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 20. Going off past Colts joint sessions, that means they and the Lions will likely have practices together on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, with Friday off before the game. That's not official yet; just what they've done in the past.

The Lions have been the doormat of the NFL for as long as many of us can remember, but the winds of change may be blowing in as they head into their second season with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. It feels less like the same old sad Lions and more like a team with some fight to it.

Detroit has also made some nice moves in free agency, adding wide receiver D.J. Chark and safety DeShon Elliott as well as early first-round draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams.

Joint practices can act as an important tipping point for players, allowing them to break the monotony of competing against the same teammates every day and hit someone different. Just last year, several Colts players flipped a switch and began performing at a high level when the Carolina Panthers rolled into Grand Park. Defensive tackle Chris Williams is a good example as someone who was once considered a camp body but may now be the Colts' third defensive tackle after catching fire last summer in these joint practices.

Dates and times for these practices will officially be announced at a later date (last year was announced in June). Camp typically begins in late July.

What do you think of this? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

