Colts Announce Return of Three Key Depth Pieces
The Indianapolis Colts largely ran it back when it came to their approach in free agency last offseason, which admittedly backfired. This offseason has been much different, bringing in significant outside players. While they're not running it back to the same degree, they have elected to re-sign some of their more important role players.
On Wednesday, the team announced new deals for wide receiver/special teams ace Ashton Dulin and interior offensive linemen Danny Pinter and Wesley French.
Dulin's deal is reportedly for two years, $6.5 million, and $2.94M fully guaranteed. He is one of the top punt team gunners and special teams aces in the NFL, earning a Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2021. He also provides key depth as a receiver, holding an average of nearly 15 yards per catch in his career.
The Colts lost starting offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, so bringing back players such as Pinter (one year, $1.67M, $750,000 fully GTD) and French (contract undisclosed), who have seen snaps, was important. Pinter has started nine games in his career while French has started three. French missed all of the 2024 season after breaking his ankle during training camp.
