NFL Pundit Predicts Colts' Richardson to Have Top Fantasy Season Ever
The Indianapolis Colts possess arguably the most explosive fantasy football player in the NFL with quarterback Anthony Richardson. While the second-year signal-caller only saw four games last season before an AC joint injury derailed his rookie year, he showcased great pocket presence, arm strength, and running prowess from under center. These tools and a play caller like Shane Steichen give Richardson the ingredients for a huge season in 2024.
Pro Football Network's Jason Katz sees the fantasy potential of Richardson going into the new NFL season. According to Katz, if Richardson can stay healthy, there's a shot at him having 2019 Lamar Jackson-type numbers. For reference, that was Jackson's first of two MVP awards (2023) with the Baltimore Ravens.
"In 2019, Lamar Jackson ran for 1,213 yards, threw 36 touchdowns, and averaged 28.2 fantasy points per game. It was the best season by a fantasy quarterback ever. If there’s anyone in the NFL now who has a chance to match it, it’s Anthony Richardson."- Jason Katz | Pro Football Network
Richardson is the leader and star of the Colts team, so if he's able to have a season similar to Jackson's 2019, as Katz references, it will likely catapult Indianapolis to an AFC South trophy and playoff run. Richardson has a great set of weapons to utilize in receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and Alec Pierce. These pass-catchers each have a unique trait that helps them thrive with Richardson at the helm.
The receiving selection is impressive, but the top-level name for Richardson to use the most is running back and former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. Richardson and Taylor saw a measly two snaps in 2023 on the field together, so 2024 may be the season where both of these gazelles take it to the max with their on-field performances.
While the 2019 Jackson comparison may be a bit much, Richardson has the skills and environment to make it happen. Indianapolis got to 9-8 in 2023 with injuries plaguing the roster from the practice squad to the starting quarterback, so if Steichen's crew can stay healthier and consistent, perhaps there's a real chance that Richardson will obtain the 2024 NFL MVP award and the best fantasy numbers imaginable.
