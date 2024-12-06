Colts Receiver Possible Best Deep Threat in NFL
After the Indianapolis Colts selected wide receiver AD Mitchell out of Texas in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, questions arose regarding Alec Pierce's future in Indy. It's the third year in a row that the Colts drafted a receiver within the first three rounds in an attempt to build for the future.
Pierce was drafted early in 2022, one selection before George Pickens was swiped by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his first two seasons, Pierce put up 593 and 514 receiving yards with two touchdowns each year. Unconvinced with Pierce's output, general manager Chris Ballard added another name to the receiving corps to test Pierce.
As a response, Pierce is in the midst of a career year. The third-year receiver has already set a new career-high 645 receiving yards along with an eye-popping five touchdowns. As the cherry on top, he's doing all of this on only 29 receptions. Statistically, Pierce is catching a touchdown every sixth pass.
Pierce leads the NFL in yards per catch (22.2), meaning he could be seen as the best deep threat in the league this season. Standing at 6-foot-3, Pierce makes an easy target for any quarterback.
In his three professional seasons, Pierce has dealt with six different starting quarterbacks. The one with the best deep ball is easily Anthony Richardson, so it makes sense that Pierce is having his best season when he has a quarterback capable of getting him the ball.
Richardson's average depth of target (ADot) is 13.3 yards, ranking him second in the NFL (per Pro Football Focus). That statistic alone shows how lethal a combination of great arm power and great downfield speed can be.
As Pierce and Richardson continue to grow, it's likely the two will get even better. Pierce currently leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns with four games left to go. Coming off a game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots, the Pierce/Richardson duo is building some momentum as the season comes to a close.
