Bills Tilt Pushes Colts to Elevate WR
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated former first-round pass-catcher Laquon Treadwell to the active roster ahead of their week 10 home game with the Buffalo Bills.
This is unsurprising given that star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will miss this week due to a lingering back issue. Treadwell is a bust by NFL standards, but at this junction of his career is a capable depth pass-catcher. After being selected by the Minnesota Vikings 23rd overall in the 2016 draft, Treadwell has bounced around the NFL and has collected 111 receptions for 1,242 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through 81 games (24 starts).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Since Pittman is out for this critical contest, names like Josh Downs, AD Mitchell, and Alec Pierce must step up to fill the void the dynamic former USC alum leaves behind. While Treadwell is on the active roster, he's still likely behind Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould, so don't expect the former first-rounder to make a significant impact against the Bills.
The Colts are almost in must-win mode for this game, as a loss greatly reduces their chances to make the postseason. While it wasn't initially the primary goal when Anthony Richardson was the starter, now it is with the veteran Joe Flacco at the helm. We'll see if Shane Steichen can get things back on track against a difficult Josh Allen-led Bills squad at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.