Colts Elevate OL, Keep Two Starters OUT for Broncos Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts have placed starting right tackle Braden Smith on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. In place of this, Indy elevated right guard Mark Glowinski from the practice squad to the active roster for a critical game against the Denver Broncos.
Smith has been on the Colts' injury report in recent weeks with an undisclosed personal matter, head coach Shane Steichen stated he's unsure if Smith will return to action in 2024. Rookie Matt Goncalves will get another start anchoring the right side of Tony Sparano Jr.'s offensive line.
The veteran Glowinski will get a second-straight start after handling right guard duties against the New England Patriots in Indy's Week 13 victory. Glowinski played solid football, notching Pro Football Focus metrics of 67.8 overall and 74.8 run-blocking. However, the Broncos and players like Nik Bonitto will pose a more difficult challenge this time around.
Indianapolis also updated the Friday injury report by announcing center Ryan Kelly (knee) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder) will remain on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 15. Defensive end Tyquan Lewis is also questionable for Sunday afternoon.
With Kelly missing another week, rookie center Tanor Bortolini will get another start. Indy's offensive line from left to right is Raimann, Nelson, Bortolini, Glowinski, and Goncalves against a Broncos defense that leads the league with 47 sacks. We'll see if the Colts can answer the bell in the trenches with more switches regarding the protection.
Indianapolis can't afford to fall to 6-8; if that happens, their playoff hopes plummet. Steichen will have his squad as prepared as ever for this contest after having another week to prepare for Sean Payton. With so much on the line, it will be exciting to see a battle of brilliant coaches and quarterbacks of the future in Anthony Richardson and Bo Nix.
The kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET tomorrow at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
