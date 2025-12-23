Pair of Top Colts Selected to 2026 Pro Bowl

Two staples of the Indianapolis Colts franchise have been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl. Those names are running back Jonathan Taylor and guard Quenton Nelson.

our 2026 pro bowlers.⭐️ pic.twitter.com/fHFn0xvws3 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 23, 2025

To nobody's surprise, one of the best running backs in the NFL and the top guard on any given game day are all-stars yet again.

Starting with Taylor, the former Wisconsin Badgers game wrecker has put up a fantastic 2025 campaign.

After Monday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor sits at the following metrics. Along with the numbers is his overall ranking in the NFL.

Rushing Yards - 1,489 (2nd)

Yards Per Carry - 5.2 (7th)

Rushing TDs - 17 (1st)

First Down Runs - 77 (1st)

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This marks Taylor's third Pro Bowl through six NFL seasons. He also has a First-Team All-Pro, and it's still to be determined if Taylor will log another one of those accolades.

This year, Taylor has been the fuel, engine, and vehicle of the Colts' offense. Even when Daniel Jones was fully healthy without any fractured fibula or torn Achilles, this team ran through Taylor.

While Taylor has fallen off with production in recent weeks, he's still the go-to option and driver behind anything offense-related that Shane Steichen wants to do.

Taylor has two red-hot teams to finish the 2025 season ahead, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans as the final two opponents.

Fully expect Taylor to get plenty of touches, especially after a horrible Week 16 showing on Monday Night Football (minus a goal-line TD).

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are within one score in the 4th quarter



SFvsIND on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/Wro12tS8jn — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2025

Next is the dominant force, the perennial Pro Bowler, Nelson. The former sixth-overall pick has officially notched his eighth-straight Pro Bowl.

Nelson's 2025 is just a continuation of his incredible, Hall of Fame-level career. Below are some blocking metrics provided by Pro Football Focus through 15 games, along with his rank among eligible guards.

Overall Offensive Grade - 85.1 (4th)

Pass-Blocking Grade - 70.6 (18th)

Run-Blocking Grade - 86.3 (4th)

Penalties - 2 (16th)

Sacks Allowed - 1 (7th)

Pro Bowl bound.



Congrats to Quenton Nelson on earning his 8th selection & Jonathan Taylor earning his 3rd 👏 #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/hHKZUKbYsS — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 23, 2025

The Colts' offensive line situation has turned into something similar to what's been happening with their quarterback room.

Against the 49ers, Jalen Travis took over at left tackle, Danny Pinter filled in after Tanor Bortolini suffered a concussion, Dalton Tucker handled right guard, and Matt Goncalves was bumped out to right tackle.

Nelson remained as the anchor of the offensive line and will keep that mantle until further notice.

Nelson and Taylor are arguably the biggest names on offense for Indianapolis. They're very deserving of the Pro Bowl nods, and will be leaned upon to help the team try and muster wins over the next two weeks.

With the Colts' playoff hopes essentially dead in the water after a fifth-straight loss, it's now a 'win out' situation that has developed for Steichen's squad.

As always, Nelson and Taylor will have to play their best level of football to give Indianapolis any chance at beating the wild odds to conclude this year at 10-7.

Jonathan Taylor...



🔹52.2% of carries are when QB is in shotgun

- 4th-highest rate



leads the NFL with 684 rush yds on such carries

- 4.8 YPC

- 214 more than anyone else

- 6 TDs#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/4pEdsCzonc — King NFL Stats (@KingNFLstats) December 23, 2025

