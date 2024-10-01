3 Colts Breaking Expectations in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are at 2-2 after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) at home on Sunday 27-24. After multiple storylines developed following the win, consideration of the unsung heroes that have stepped up against expectations is needed when thinking about the Colts in 2024.
With that subject on the mind, let's dive into three players that have become leaders through four games, overshooting any expectations they may have had stuck to them before.
Nick Cross | Safety
Colts safety Nick Cross is playing lights-out football this year. Currently, the three-year pro is tied with linebacker E.J. Speed for the NFL lead in tackles (47). But Cross isn't just a tackle machine, he's also responsible for one of the biggest plays against the Steelers, taking the ball away from wide receiver George Pickens for a fumble recovery.
Cross had plenty of doubters in the 2024 offseason but earned the trust of his teammates and has shown out on the field. In a recent interview with Indianapolis on SI's Jake Arthur, Cross discussed his success so far.
The more you do something, the more comfortable you get, the more your ability shows. Comfortability brings confidence, and at the end of the day that's what's been going so far.- Nick Cross | Colts Safety
Cross was on a leash in 2023 but has been thrust into the starting role opposite Julian Blackmon. Cross has already outperformed his expectations and looks like a long-term solution for Gus Bradley. We'll see if the former Maryland Terrapin can continue his hot start to the 2024 regular season.
Will Fries | Guard
Right guard Will Fries has demolished his seventh-round tag (2021 NFL Draft-Penn State). So far in 2024, Fries has a Pro Football Focus overall blocking grade of 84.8 (leads the team). Along with the overall mark, his pass-blocking (74.6) has vastly improved along with his phenomenal run-blocking (82.0-leads the team).
At this point, Fries is warranting himself a new contract if the Colts can afford his services after 2024. Through the first four games, Fries is the second-ranked overall guard per PFF behind the Steelers' James Daniels (92.9), showing consistency, power, and finesse. While his teammates will vouch for him, so will position coach Tony Sparano Jr., who had this to say to SI's Arthur.
I've believed that Will was a very good player going back to when I got here last year. Just seeing some of the things that he did the season before and how he was improving. The one thing about Will is he's a tireless worker, he's going to do every single thing he can to maximize everything he's got.- Tony Sparano Jr. | Colts OL Coach
Jaylon Jones | Cornerback
Through four games cornerback Jaylon Jones has established himself as a legitimate starter for the Colts. After the knee injury put fellow defensive back JuJu Brents on injured reserve, more pressure and responsibility shifted to the 22-year-old. While Jones was above average last year as a rookie, not many expected him to leap forward without players like Brents and Kenny Moore II playing.
Looking back to Jones' incredible performance against the Chicago Bears shows what he can accomplish. Jones dominated with 2 interceptions, as many passes defended, and 5 tackles. Here's what Jones had to say about his AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance.
Man, it's a blessing. It's a blessing. All last week, the guys were just in my ear and I really can't thank my coaches and vets any more. So like I said, just bliss.- Jaylon Jones | Colts Cornerback
While the interceptions and coverage are nice, Jones has also posted a solid 75.7 PFF run defense grade. If Jones can keep playing at this level and elevating, he could become one of the more reliable defenders for Indy's future since he's so young.
