3 Reasons Colts Must Give Nick Cross New Contract
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a critical bye week after starting the season with a fantastic record of 8-2.
While the focus has gone straight to the offense, Shane Steichen, Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and Tyler Warren, there are some playmakers on the defense who deserve praise.
One player who stands out in a big way is the fourth-year safety, Nick Cross. The former Maryland Terrapin is in a contract season and has played his way into a deal with the Colts to stay in the Circle City.
Here are three reasons why the Colts need to ink Cross to a new deal before next March comes around.
He Might Just Be Scratching the Surface
Cross is in the middle of his fourth season, but is a mere 24 years old and has improved after a rocky start to his NFL career.
Cross had an electric 2024 season, logging 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, 1.0 sacks, five pass breakups, and a fumble forced.
Through 10 games in 2025, Cross has continued his great pace from last year, tallying 69 tackles (leads Colts), four tackles for loss, an interception, 2.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.
Cross is on track for another outstanding season, and is so young, but experienced at the same time. This is rare, and the Colts mustn't allow Cross to hit the open market in free agency because of this.
He Forms Formidable Duo with Cam Bynum
The Colts decided it was necessary to pair a solid free safety with Cross' abilities at strong safety to help Lou Anarumo in his first year coordinating the defense.
General manager Chris Ballard did this by signing then-Minnesota Vikings free agent Cam Bynum to a four-year, $60 million deal to lock him in through 2028.
This has already paid off, as Bynum has stacked 45 tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, 1.0 sacks, and five pass breakups. Bynum has played well in coverage, and pairs great with Cross' abilities.
Bynum is going to be a Colt for years to come, so keeping Cross with him will only benefit Indy's defensive secondary, which will feature the cornerback tandem of Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner.
The Colts Invested in Him, and It's Paying Off
Indianapolis made a trade up in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft with the Denver Broncos to snag Cross with the 96th-overall pick. Cross was trusted with plenty of playing time right away.
However, it was clear he wasn't ready at such a young age to take on that much playing time. Cross was benched for Rodney McLeod Jr. and logged just 17 tackles through two starts.
Luckily, Cross showed glimpses of what was to come in 2023, putting up 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups. What followed was his breakout 2024 season and his excellent 10 games this year.
Now, Cross is one of Indy's top defenders and flies around the field like a defensive madman, making plays and stacking tackles while boosting Anarumo's secondary. Indy's patience has been returned to the franchise by Cross.
The Bottom Line
Cross has so much experience for such a young player, and can continue to grow even more if the Colts can figure out a way to retain him.
It's not often that a blend of size, strength, speed, and instincts is mixed into a safety like Cross, and Indianapolis knows what they have in the former third-rounder.
It won't be the easiest task with names like Jones and Alec Pierce due for new contracts, among others, to pay Cross, but it's possible.
Keep a close eye on the rest of Cross' 2025 season, and what follows when he's due a new deal. If Indy can make it happen, they'd be crazy to let the dynamic youngster test free agency.