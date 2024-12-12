Colts vs. Broncos Betting Odds Revealed Ahead of Massive Matchup
As the season comes to a close, the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) remain in playoff contention with four games left to play. Heading into Week 15, the Colts are preparing for a playoff-esque tilt against the Denver Broncos (8-5) that may determine who plays postseason football.
Both teams are coming off a much-needed bye week that allowed for injuries to heal and mindsets to reset. The Broncos are currently in possession of the 7th seed in the AFC, something the Colts are hunting.
Led by second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts opened as four-point underdogs (+4) before Sunday's matchup (per DraftKings Sportsbook). This marks the 10th game that Indianapolis has opened as the underdog this season.
In the money line, the Colts are sitting at +150 odds ($100 to win $150). The Colts have only won three games as underdogs this season, and those wins came against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.
The Broncos are led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix and veteran head coach Sean Payton. The duo have already equaled last season's win total with eight victories through 13 games.
As the favorites, Denver is currently listed as -180 favorites in the money line ($100 to win $55.56). Against the spread, the Broncos hold an NFL-best 10-3 record and are undefeated against the spread at home when favorited.
The Colts, however, are 4-1 against the spread when entering as road underdogs. On the season, Indy is 8-5 against the spread. Both teams have been able to cover often, so it'll surely be a close one at Mile High Stadium this weekend.
The O/U total for this game is set at 44. Seven of Indy's 13 games have gone under while only five of the Broncos' 13 games have gone under. Both offenses have firepower, but it'll also be a battle of inexperience between Richardson and Nix.
Colts @ Broncos will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
Odds are subject to change. Gamble responsibly.
