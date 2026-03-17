Colts Signing Juanyeh Thomas Has More Significance Than You Think

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy adding new talent as the NFL heads into Week 2 of 2026's free agency cycle.

Names like defensive tackles Micheal Clemons and Derrick Nnadi, as well as safety Jonathan Owens, are headliners. However, perhaps no signing has more significance than that of the former Dallas Cowboys safety, Juanyeh Thomas.

we have signed S Juanyeh Thomas. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 16, 2026

Thomas hasn't electrified with high-level statistics through three years in the league, but he's sitting at just 25 years old and has only improved annually.

During his three years with the Dallas Cowboys before ultimately signing with Indianapolis, Thomas put up 62 tackles, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

However, when examining his 2025 season, he was on an upward trajectory before succumbing to a series of terrible migraines that kept his promising year to just seven games.

Regardless, Thomas set a career-high in tackles (26) while also earning three starts with Dallas. Tack on the fact that he also returned seven kicks for 187 yards and a touchdown in 2024, and you have yourself a truly talented add.

In short, Thomas has the skills and promise to become the next starting strong safety after the Colts watched Nick Cross head to the Washington Commanders on a two-year, $14 million deal through free agency.

Sources: The #Commanders are signing former #Colts S Nick Cross to a 2-year, $14M deal.



Cross, a DMV native, heads home. https://t.co/3b4ZhPhJBG pic.twitter.com/eayrmLPyOU — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2026

However, another Colts safety also showed serious abilities during the 2025 offseason as an improbable seventh-round rookie. That man is Hunter Wohler.

Wohler was on fire during training camp and looked like a defensive playmaker in the joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wohler put on a performance, picking off Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush as a safety and linebacker, displaying his versatility, play recognition, and athleticism in multiple roles.

He carried this impressive streak into the preseason, making plays all over the field without skipping a beat.

It wouldn't be crazy to say the Colts see a starting safety in Wohler, even if he's a seventh-rounder. If Wohler hadn't sustained a Lisfranc injury in the preseason, he likely would have been in a rotational role in Lou Anarumo's defense.

With Thomas' potential and Wohler's emergence last year as far more than his draft stock indicated, it might open up a competition to see which of these two can start at strong safety to join Cam Bynum.

Thomas' football IQ is excellent, and he's a great run defender with upside in coverage. As for Wohler, he can fit into multiple defensive sets and looks like a solid all-around safety/linebacker hybrid.

Hunter Wohler perfectly ducking a down block from a WR while keeping his eyes on the ball the entire way.



Made a ton of plays last week. pic.twitter.com/etq6M5j1BM — Colts Film Room (@ColtsFilmRoom) August 11, 2025

Owens could factor into the fray, but as a 30-year-old veteran who's fallen off in recent years, he's likely to play a rotational factor in Anarumo's defense.

The Colts can continue adding to the safety room through the NFL draft, but I believe the Indy coaching staff has their eyes on Thomas and Wohler to compete for the starting job.

Whoever hypothetically starts will bring a young, fresh skillset with the potential to exceed what Cross could do. While Cross was athletic and dynamic, he lacked in coverage and pre-snap adjustments.

Whoever doesn't take the role will provide incredible depth capabilities, giving Anarumo plenty to work with in the safety room and many chances to use exotic schemes.

Thomas' signing is getting overlooked, but it shouldn't be. While he's not seen much of an NFL field on defense, he just needs a shot to prove what he can do.

As for Wohler, we've seen the brightness of his play in full view, and he'll be on fire to return with a bang after having his season derailed by the Lisfranc injury.

It might go under the radar during the offseason and training camp, but this competition could produce a real difference-maker for the Colts' defense at the vital strong safety spot.