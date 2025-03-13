Colts' Signing of Camryn Bynum Grade Official
The Indianapolis Colts needed help at the safety position after an underwhelming 2024 from Julian Blackmon (missed 15 tackles per Pro Football Focus). Chris Ballard addressed this issue by signing promising defender Camryn Bynum from the Minnesota Vikings.
Bynum (26) is a solid addition that can blossom in Lou Anarumo's scheme. After signing cornerback Charvarius Ward, it was clear that Anarumo had some influence on who Ballard brought in. These two are a great duo of deals dealt and will give life to the Colts' defense immediately.
ESPN had their grade for Bynum to the Colts by Seth Walder.
Walder gave the signing a B- and explained his thoughts.
He moves from a very successful defense in Minnesota to join a Colts secondary that has nice potential when coupling him with cornerback Charvarius Ward.- Seth Walder | ESPN
Bynum had a career season in 2024, notching 96 tackles, three picks (career best), and 10 passes defended (career best). Bynum is an all-over-the-field type of safety and will utilize cunningness on the gridiron to bring out the best defender for Anarumo.
Bynum has solid run defense capabilities (70.7 grade per Pro Football Focus) and makes plays on the football, indicated by his trio of interceptions and two fumbles recovered.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Walder continues on Bynum.
I think it's natural to have some concern that Brian Flores' creative defensive scheme makes it harder to evaluate Bynum outside of that system. But other than that, all indications are that the Colts are adding a talented safety in the prime of his career.- Seth Walder | ESPN
Walder isn't wrong to be concerned, Brian Flores is a far different coordinator than Anarumo. While Anarumo is a chameleon, he doesn't blitz much more than former coordinator Gus Bradley. Flores is a fire starter and blitzes an insane amount, sometimes eclipsing 50%.
Bynum might need to adjust to fit a more complex scheme like Anarumo's, but he has four seasons of NFL experience under his belt that will positively come into play in 2025. It also helps to be paired with strong safety Nick Cross who is coming off a breakout year.
Bynum is the type of signing that tells everyone the team needs a true starter; they have it in the former California alum. Don't rule out another safety pick in the draft, but it likely isn't in round one. Bynum will prepare for the offseason as a member of the Colts to build off a great start to his career.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.