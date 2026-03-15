The One Overlooked Departure That Will Hurt Colts Most

The Indianapolis Colts have already seen multiple players depart to other destinations through free agency.

One of the most interesting is Nick Cross, who wasn't retained by Indianapolis, which led to the Washington Commanders picking him up on a modest two-year, $14 million deal.

The Commanders are signing safety Nick Cross, sources tell The Insiders. pic.twitter.com/Gw9TgA0QSR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2026

There was a general belief that the Colts might let Cross go to recoup salary cap space to pay quarterback Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

While that makes sense, Cross was pretty cheap considering his ceiling and the fact that he was hitting an excellent stride at just 24 years old.

The question now is: will this turn out to bite the Colts?

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch defended by Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Cross built himself into a starter-quality safety during his four years with Indianapolis, and the defense might suffer without him on the field.

Back in 2022, Indianapolis took Cross in the third round of the NFL draft out of the University of Maryland with high hopes for what he could become. At the time, Cross was just 20 years old, but his potential was incredible.

Cross was tossed into the starting fray, but it became quickly apparent that the youngster wasn't ready for that type of defensive responsibility. This led to the veteran Rodney McLeod getting the start.

It wasn't necessarily that Cross couldn't play, but rather his inexperience working in an NFL-level scheme. Cross struggled with communication and cohesion with the defense, making him a bit of a liability.

Indianapolis realized that Cross needed to develop more before he could be trusted with a true starting gig. So, in 2023, he was eased into action as more of a depth piece and rotational weapon.

Cross played 17 games, earned two starts, and put up 39 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception. This proved to be the right move by Indianapolis, as Cross turned into a serious starter in 2024 and beyond.

Cross erupted with a ridiculous 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, three picks, and five pass breakups. Last year saw much of the same from the budding talent.

In his last season wearing a Colts uniform, Cross eclipsed 100 tackles again with 120. He also stacked 2.5 sacks from the safety position, as well as five tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) high-fives Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, ahead of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Cross struggled at times with coverage, that's never been his best dish. It's also fair to say he's so young that he could improve in that area.

He's already a great run defender and blitzer, so if he can shore up his coverage, he could be a serious threat for the Commanders.

Perhaps Cross wasn't a good fit in Lou Anarumo's scheme, but alongside Cam Bynum in 2025, Cross still looked good and on nothing but an upward trajectory.

The Colts also saw Rodney Thomas II depart for the Seattle Seahawks, which left two voids at safety on the roster. This led to the franchise signing Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens.

While Thomas has great promise, and Owens has had his moments throughout his career, Cross has a higher ceiling and has already played valuable snaps at a high level.

Indianapolis could have easily afforded to keep Cross, but chose to go the route of some cap savings. I'm personally high on what Thomas can accomplish, and what Hunter Wohler can become if he avoids injuries.

However, Cross looked like he was on track to become a star. Hopefully, for the Colts' sake, this move to allow Cross to leave doesn't hurt too badly.

In some way, whether through free agency or the draft, Indianapolis must find a way to fill the void left behind by Cross and acquire a defender at the same level, or better.