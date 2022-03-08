Quarterback News Has Major Implications on Carson Wentz and the Colts

With the destinations of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson now set for the foreseeable future, how does this impact the QB situation in Indy?

The NFL never sleeps.

Tuesday was supposed to be a day focused on who teams would be designating as their franchise players, with the deadline to use the franchise tag set for 4 pm ET. That news quickly faded to the background.

The first domino fell in the 2022 quarterback carousel as it was reported that Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers would be returning to the franchise that he has been with for the past 17 seasons. Rodgers, the winner of the last two NFL MVP awards with the Packers, had considered retirement before making his decision to come back. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee was the first to break the news late Tuesday morning.

While there are some reports that the deal would be in the range of four years and worth $200 million, making Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history, Rodgers himself refuted that a deal had yet to be agreed upon. However, there was no question he would be back in Green Bay.

But that was not the only quarterback news to come out of the NFL on Tuesday. In a blockbuster deal that is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest deals in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a bevy of future draft picks and players. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the trade. The deal is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval, as he holds a no-trade clause.

The final trade compensation comes out to the following:

Broncos receive:

- QB Russell Wilson

- A fourth-round pick

Seahawks receive:

- QB Drew Lock

- TE Noah Fant

- DL Shelby Harris

- Two first-round picks, including No. 9 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

- Two second-round picks

- A fifth-round pick

With the top two quarterback dominoes falling today, this has a major impact on the Indianapolis Colts. It has been known for some time now that the Colts’ head decision-makers have been evaluating quarterback Carson Wentz and his future with the team. While a formal decision has not been made yet, it seems like the writing is on the wall.

In a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortenson on Super Bowl Sunday, he revealed the belief that there is a good chance Wentz will be traded or released before March 19th. Wentz is already guaranteed $15 million for 2022, but March 19th is the day the rest of Wentz’s $28 million salary becomes guaranteed. After general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich failed to commit to Wentz for next season, the future in Indianapolis for the former No. 2 overall pick does not look very good.

The news surrounding Rodgers and Wilson has a positive impact on the Colts’ chances of moving on from Wentz and getting something in return. With the two quarterbacks no longer available, Wentz becomes a more attractive option for a quarterback-needy team. Besides San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder Tuesday, Wentz may be one of the better quarterbacks available to a team that is looking for a veteran option.

We will likely see a trade market begin to develop over the coming days for Wentz. The Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers could all be looking to add a quarterback this offseason. It will be interesting to see how much interest other teams have and what kind of compensation the Colts could receive for Wentz.

This also begs the question, though, of who the Colts will turn to at quarterback if they move on from Wentz?

Looking at the free agent quarterback class, not many names stick out. A group that includes Mitch Trubisky, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Andy Dalton is not something that brings much excitement to the franchise.

The Colts could also turn to the NFL Draft as they look for their long-term signal-caller. Working against the Colts is that they do not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft. This quarterback draft class also lacks a truly elite prospect like in years past, with more unknowns on each of the top prospects. However, if the Colts feel like one of these quarterbacks could be the long-term solution at the position, do not be surprised if a big move is made to get their guy.

Looking at the Colts' quarterback situation as a whole, it is very likely that Indy could be taking a step back in 2022 at the position. However, in terms of the future for the team and at quarterback, it is looking to be the best available option.

Have thoughts on the quarterback moves around the NFL and its impact on Carson Wentz and the Colts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

