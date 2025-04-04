Colts' Ballard Excited for Return of Key Defender
The Indianapolis Colts have been as busy as can be during the first few weeks of NFL free agency, signing a flurry of new names to improve roster depth and scouting potential rookies as the draft approaches.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard is making moves like he means it. There's nothing else to lose after missing the playoffs for four straight years.
Indianapolis has focused on the secondary in free agency, leaving behind a few more roster gaps. Tight end, linebacker, offensive line, and defensive line could all use improvements or some more depth.
The Colts' front seven had a down year compared to 2023, partially due to injuries. Defensive end Samson Ebukam suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before the season's start, taking away the team's sack leader.
Though he's still going through the recovery process, Ballard is excited for Ebukam's eventual return.
"[The injury is] a concern, absolutely," said Ballard. "But when you know who the kid is and what he stands for and the effort he puts into everything, I'm willing to make that bet. We missed his physicality. Undeniably, we missed what Samson brought a year ago.
"... Whether he's a 10-sack guy again or not, I can't judge that. But in terms of energy, toughness, and what he brings every day, absolutely, I think he could be that."
Ebukam notched a career-high 9.5 sacks with the Colts in 2023. He spent six years playing for elite defensive lines with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers before landing in Indianapolis, where he's made the most significant impact of his career.
Despite some thinking Ebukam was going to be cut this offseason to save cap space, his name is still on the roster. With the departure of Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, Ebukam's return will be twice as important.
If he can bounce back from injury with numbers remotely similar to what he posted in 2023, the Colts' defensive line should thrive again. Depending on how the draft goes, Ebukam could be playing alongside a further improved line to take some weight off his shoulders.