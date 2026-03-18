Colts Great T.Y. Hilton Announces Retirement From NFL

T.Y. Hilton is officially calling it a career, bringing an end to one of the most productive and beloved tenures in Indianapolis Colts history.

"After an incredible journey, it's time for me to retire from the game of football and begin a new chapter," Hilton wrote in a post shared on X. "Thank you to Mr. Irsay, his family and the entire Colts organization for believing in a kid from Miami and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream wearing the horseshoe.



... To the fans in Indy, your support meant everything to me from day one. I'll never forget running out of that tunnel at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time."

Hilton, a longtime staple of the Colts' offense, announced his retirement after more than a decade in the NFL. Selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, Hilton quickly outperformed his draft slot and established himself as a speedy threat who could take the top off of defenses.

Hilton and Andrew Luck worked in tandem to terrorize opposing secondaries for seven years before Luck abruptly retired in 2019. Hilton's best season came in 2016, when he led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards. Almost immediately after he was drafted, Hilton established himself as one of the best vertical threats the league had to offer.

Across 11 years, Hilton caught 638 passes for 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns. The former FIU Panther earned four Pro Bowl nods during his NFL career, all of which came from 2014-2017. Hilton eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark five times in his career, with Luck as his quarterback every time.

Perhaps Hilton's most memorable moment as a Colt was in the 2013 playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs, when Luck connected with Hilton on a 64-yard game-winning touchdown pass to complete a 28-point comeback.

Nicknamed “The Ghost,” Hilton had a knack for disappearing from defenders and reappearing with game-changing plays. He delivered numerous signature performances and was unofficially dubbed the owner of the Houston Texans.

In 20 regular-season games vs. the Texans, Hilton caught 103 passes for 1,820 yards and 11 touchdowns. He'll finish his career with eight 100-yard performances against Houston.

After having the WR1 torch passed down to him by Reggie Wayne, Hilton passed it down to Michael Pittman Jr., who has since handed it to Alec Pierce. The chain of Colts receivers runs deep, but Hilton will be one of the most unforgettable players ever to rep the blue and white.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) leaves the field following an injury Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hilton was a part of multiple playoff teams, helping the Colts reach the 2014 AFC Championship game. In nine career playoff games with the Colts, Hilton recorded 47 receptions for 781 yards and three touchdowns.

As injuries and time inevitably took their toll in later seasons, Hilton eventually departed the Colts for an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in five total games for Dallas, but he never signed another contract after the 2022 season.

Now, with his retirement official, Hilton leaves behind a résumé that places him among the most accomplished wide receivers in franchise history. Hilton finishes with the third-most receptions and third-most receiving yards in Colts history, ranking behind Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison.

Hilton's time on the field is over, but his impact will last forever.