Colts get their QB in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts get their quarterback of the future in the first NFL Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a popular choice in early NFL mock drafts for the Indianapolis Colts.

Stroud was picked by the Colts in a November Mock Draft mock draft that we called a "shock".

Why?

Because the Colts picked Stroud at No. 14. We made two predictions that day. First, the Colts weren't going to pick 14th, and second, C.J. Stroud wouldn't be available at 14.

The first part has come true with the Colts currently sitting in the five position and will pick within one spot of five depending on Sunday's results.

In the first mock draft of the year from ESPN's Jordan Reid, the Colts make the second prediction come true when he has Indianapolis taking Stroud at No. 5.

The Colts have played musical chairs at quarterback since the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019, which means they could be aggressive in this draft to trade up for the guy they want. In this scenario, the music officially stops, and the team secures its QB of the future in Stroud, a traditional pocket passer who has clean footwork and solid body mechanics. In an offense that already has building-block players like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and Quenton Nelson, Stroud would have early help as Indianapolis builds around his skill set.



He finished 2022 second in the FBS in Total QBR (88.8) and TD passes (41), whereas Indianapolis' 37.8 QBR and 15 TD throws are both bottom-six numbers. -- Jordan Reid, ESPN

Stroud reminded everyone in the College Football Playoff why he was considered the first or second pick with Alabama's Bryce Young when the season started.

He was 23 of 34 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns as the Buckeyes came up just short against the Georgia Bulldogs. He finished the season at Ohio State with 3,688-yards passing with 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

The big question for the Colts isn't whether they should take Stroud, but if he's still going to be available at No. 5.

Reid hints that the Colts may have to trade up to get him. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and Detroit Lions are the five teams who could pick ahead of the Colts when the final order is set.

NFL Draft Prospect Rankings from SI

The Texans will be in search of a quarterback, and the Lions could be in the mix. But the Bears, Seahawks and Cardinals could be teams looking to trade back to a quarterback-needy team.

The Colts are still in a decent position if they decide on Kentucky's Will Levis, who Reid has going No. 7 to the Raiders, giving them some leverage in any potential deal.

It's been a wild ride for the Colts this fall, and the spring could be just as interesting as Indianapolis maneuvers to get its quarterback.