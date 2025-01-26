Colts Position Coach to Lead Defensive Group at Senior Bowl
Senior Bowl week is upon the NFL in Mobile, Alabama, with several scouts from all 32 franchises making the trip to evaluate the future talent of the league. For the Indianapolis Colts, the Senior Bowl is of high importance.
The Colts typically draft players who participate in the week of preparation and Senior Bowl matchup, with names like cornerback JuJu Brents, wide receiver Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., and tackle Bernhard Raimann getting selected.
Further involved with the Reese's Senior Bowl, Colts' position coach Kalon Humphries (Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellow) will oversee the American Team's linebackers/edge players with Green Bay Packers coach Wendel Davis.
Other Colts coaches at the Senior Bowl include senior assistant defensive line coach Matt Raich as the American defensive coordinator, and defensive quality control coach Brent Jackson overseeing the American Team defensive backs.
Indianapolis has always emphasized the edge and linebacker positions. Currently edge rushers Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu leads the charge with names like Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo bringing up the rear.
However, Odeyingbo is a free agent and not guaranteed to return if he receives a better contract elsewhere, so Humphries will get a nice opportunity to evaluate the edge rushers for possible depth or starting talent to supply line coach Charlie Partridge.
As for linebackers, Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies oversee the prominent positions with E.J. Speed's future in the balance as a free agent. Backups are prominent players like Grant Stuard (free agent) and Segun Olubi.
The Colts have a massive draft ahead in 2025 and use the Senior Bowl as fuel to get the right talent. However, the franchise is at a crossroads with Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen, and Anthony Richardson, so success must unfold, to a degree, to keep jobs and the fabric of this regime intact.
Defense is important to help a young quarterback like Richardson, and with the new addition of Lou Anarumo to lead the stop troops, edge, and linebacker are crucial to reach that end goal.
