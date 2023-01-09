Colts Lose to Texans, Face Most Important Offseason in 25 Years

With the season now finished for the Indianapolis Colts, the decisions made over the next few months will shape the franchise for years to come.

The nightmare is finally over.

An abysmal season for the Indianapolis Colts ended on Sunday as they fell to the Houston Texans 32-31. The Colts took the lead with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter but could not hang on as the Texans completed a Hail Mary attempt with 50 seconds remaining.

The loss was the seventh straight for the Colts to end the year. Indy's 4-12-1 record is the worst for the Colts since they finished 4-12 in 2017. The Colts were a disappointing 1-7 under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who could not find a way to turn this team around in the middle of the season.

“Gave ourselves a shot to win at the end,” Saturday said after the game. “Unfortunately, didn't make enough plays at the end to get off the field. But we ran the ball well. Battled with it. And just unfortunately they made two huge plays at the end and then converted. So, a disappointing way that we finished the season. But proud of the guys' effort. They left it all out there for sure.”

As the Colts walked off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, players and coaches alike know that changes are coming. For some, they have played or coached their final game for this team. For others, they will be back next year, fighting to turn this franchise around.

However, one thing is certain: The Colts will embark on their most important offseason since 1998.

Now let’s go back to 1998 for a minute. The Colts were coming off a 3-13 season in 1997. Head coach Lindy Infante was fired shortly after the season ended. Quarterback Jim Harbaugh – yes, that Jim Harbaugh – was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a couple of mid-round draft picks. The Colts were the laughingstock of the NFL.

Owner Jim Irsay, serving as the general manager at the time, began his search for a new general manager, head coach, and quarterback to lead his franchise. For his general manager, he chose Bill Polian, the architect of the dominant Buffalo Bills teams of the 1990s. For his head coach, Irsay chose Jim Mora, an 11-year head coach for the New Orleans Saints who went 93-74 in his time in New Orleans. For his quarterback, he chose Peyton Manning over Ryan Leaf with the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.