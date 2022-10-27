Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders.

The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a pair of veterans who got Wednesday off.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral) Limited Participant — LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee)

LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee) Full Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LS Luke Rhodes (shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), DT Grover Stewart (rest), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), DT Grover Stewart (rest), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral) Full Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), LS Luke Rhodes (shoulder)

There was an improvement in spots across the board for the Colts on Thursday's injury report. The only new player to pop up was Stewart with his veteran's rest day, Gilmore and Ngakoue returned in full from their rest days on Wednesday, and both Domann and Kelly were upgraded to full participation.

There isn't much to monitor here for the Colts. Paye still remains sidelined with his ankle injury that he suffered late in the Colts' Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos, so starting this week as a non-participant isn't a great sign for this Sunday.

Leonard continues to stack full practices and had shed the concussion/nose designations. Perhaps the Colts allow him to return this week after he missed the last three-and-a-half games.

COMMANDERS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — G Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)

G Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion) Limited Participant — WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee)

WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee) Full Participant — OT Sam Cosmi (finger), QB Taylor Heinicke (calf)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DT Jonathan Allen (rest), G Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)

DT Jonathan Allen (rest), G Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion) Limited Participant — WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee)

WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee) Full Participant — OT Sam Cosmi (finger), QB Taylor Heinicke (calf)

Everything is the same for Washington on Thursday as it was on Wednesday, save for Allen being given a veteran's rest day.

Charles and Cosmi make up the right side of Washington's offensive line. Plus, with former Colts and current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve with a finger injury, Heinicke is the starting quarterback. How much might his calf injury limit his mobility on Sunday?

Dotson and Jackson are big injuries. Dotson has been injured throughout the season but he's quite a dangerous weapon when he's on the field. Jackson has also shown flashes of being an above-average corner despite a rough go of it in his time in Washington. Still, his absence could be a break for Ehlinger in his first start.

