All of the news about the Indianapolis Colts this week has been centered around new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, but there's actually a game to play this Sunday as the team returns home to Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Washington Commanders.

As for the team itself, the Colts are in decent health, as only two starters missed any practice time on Wednesday due to injury-related reasons. As for the Commanders, they had three starters on offense and two on defense miss some time.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

Limited Participant — LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee)

Full Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LS Luke Rhodes (shoulder)

There isn't much to monitor here for the Colts. Paye still remains sidelined with his ankle injury that he suffered late in the Colts' Week 5 victory, so starting this week as a non-participant isn't a great sign for this Sunday.

Leonard continues to stack full practices and had shed the concussion/nose designations. Perhaps the Colts allow him to return this week after he missed the last three-and-a-half games.

COMMANDERS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — G Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)

Limited Participant — WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee)

Full Participant — OT Sam Cosmi (finger), QB Taylor Heinicke (calf)

Charles and Cosmi make up the right side of Washington's offensive line. Plus, with former Colts and current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve with a finger injury, Heinicke is the starting quarterback. How much might his calf injury limit his mobility?

Dotson and Jackson are big injuries. Dotson has been injured throughout the season but he's quite a dangerous weapon when he's on the field. Jackson has also shown flashes of being an above-average corner. His absence would be a nice break for Ehlinger in his first start.

