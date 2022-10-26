Skip to main content

Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Shaquille Leonard Full Participant Once Again

Wednesday showed a positive injury report for the Indianapolis Colts, who may hopefully get Shaquille Leonard back on the field this Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

All of the news about the Indianapolis Colts this week has been centered around new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, but there's actually a game to play this Sunday as the team returns home to Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Washington Commanders.

As for the team itself, the Colts are in decent health, as only two starters missed any practice time on Wednesday due to injury-related reasons. As for the Commanders, they had three starters on offense and two on defense miss some time.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)
  • Limited Participant — LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee)
  • Full Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LS Luke Rhodes (shoulder)

There isn't much to monitor here for the Colts. Paye still remains sidelined with his ankle injury that he suffered late in the Colts' Week 5 victory, so starting this week as a non-participant isn't a great sign for this Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leonard continues to stack full practices and had shed the concussion/nose designations. Perhaps the Colts allow him to return this week after he missed the last three-and-a-half games.

COMMANDERS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — G Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee)
  • Full Participant — OT Sam Cosmi (finger), QB Taylor Heinicke (calf)

Charles and Cosmi make up the right side of Washington's offensive line. Plus, with former Colts and current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve with a finger injury, Heinicke is the starting quarterback. How much might his calf injury limit his mobility?

Dotson and Jackson are big injuries. Dotson has been injured throughout the season but he's quite a dangerous weapon when he's on the field. Jackson has also shown flashes of being an above-average corner. His absence would be a nice break for Ehlinger in his first start.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (center) talks with quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during a timeout in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Sam Ehlinger's Favorite Weapons Currently On Roster

By Jake Arthur
COMP - Jim Irsay Matt Ryan via IMAGN
News

ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts

By HH Staff
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) breaks free from Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) after making a catch in the second quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Stock Up, Stock Down on Colts' Offense with Sam Ehlinger at QB

By Zach Hicks
Sam Ehlinger Colts vs Bills
News

Is Sam Ehlinger Ready to Run Colts' Offense?

By HH Staff
Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) throws during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sam Ehlinger QB1: What It Means for the Colts’ Present and Future

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) gets ready for a one-on-one drill against the Carolina Panthers alongside Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Indianapolis Colts Host Carolina Panthers At Grand Park In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: How Sam Ehlinger Can Spark the Offense

By Jake Arthur
Aug 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals punter Nolan Cooney (15) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Cardinals Daily Training Camp
News

Colts Sign Punter, Put Pressure On Matt Haack

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_18901076
Film

How the Colts' Offense Could Change with Sam Ehlinger: Film Room

By Zach Hicks