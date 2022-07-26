Previewing Colts’ CB Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

The long offseason is finally coming to an end.

The Indianapolis Colts get back at it this week with the start of training camp. The Colts will begin camp on July 27th at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind., for the fourth consecutive season.

The Colts are a team that will see plenty of new faces taking on major roles for the 2022 season. Some position battles have already been determined, while others will be up for grabs throughout training camp. The Colts are hoping this competition leads to improved play all over the field.

As was the case a season ago, it is time to preview the Colts’ depth chart as we head into the 2022 season. We will go position by position and discuss how the players stack up heading into the fall. The next group to preview is the cornerbacks, where the Colts added a Pro Bowler in the offseason but will have a battle for one of the starting spots throughout camp.

Stephon Gilmore

2021 Stats: 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 passes defended

The 2021 season saw Rock Ya-Sin as the top outside corner for the Colts. Ya-Sin came into his own in his third year, putting together his best season as a pro. But for Ya-Sin, it would be his last in a Colts uniform as he was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders in the trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

While the Colts acquired a star pass rusher, they now had a gigantic need at outside corner. So, general manager Chris Ballard set his sights on one of the best cornerbacks over the last decade.

Gilmore signed a two-year, $20 million contract with $14 million guaranteed. The veteran cornerback is a five-time Pro Bowler, including the last four seasons, and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019. Indy has not had a cornerback of Gilmore’s caliber on the outside since Vontae Davis in 2014.

Even though Gilmore will turn 32 at the beginning of the season, he brings top-tier cover skills to the Colts’ cornerback group. Gilmore can lock down a side of the field, using both man and zone coverage skills to make plays on the ball and contribute to the Colts’ defensive philosophy of forcing turnovers. While not expected to play at his former Defensive Player of the Year level, Gilmore will still be a feared presence and one of the best players on the Colts’ defense.

Kenny Moore II

2021 Stats: 102 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 13 passes defended, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

From undrafted rookie free agent to Pro Bowler, the journey for Moore II over the last five seasons has been remarkable.

Nicknamed “Lightning in a Bottle,” Moore II has become one of the best players on the Colts’ defense. He can take the ball away in coverage and has been a rock in run support for the Colts. Moore II was finally recognized for his play in 2021, making his first Pro Bowl.

Moore II is considered by many to be the best slot cornerback in the NFL. Because of his play the last few seasons, Moore II has voiced displeasure with the organization regarding his current contract. The cornerback signed a four-year, $33 million contract with $9 million guaranteed after the 2018 season.

Moore II was at voluntary workouts this spring but held himself out of practice due to the contract dispute. While the two sides are not any closer to a deal, and it does not look like the Colts will be offering one at this time, Moore II is still expected to report to and participate in training camp. The contract issue may not be resolved, but you can expect Moore II to be at his Pro Bowl self when on the field.

Isaiah Rodgers

2021 Stats: 49 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 interceptions, 7 passes defended

Another player that has had quite the rise since he was drafted is Rodgers. Rodgers was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Massachusetts who was drafted mainly for his ability on special teams. The 5’10” corner has blazing speed and has broken off a few big returns in his time with Indy, including a kickoff return for a touchdown his rookie season.

But Rodgers has shown he is more than just a special teams player. As opportunities have arisen, Rodgers has made the most of them and shown he can compete for a starting job. His knack for making plays on the ball helped him grab three interceptions last season in more of a backup role.

2022 looks to be different for Rodgers. He comes into the season with a very good chance of being the starting outside cornerback opposite of Gilmore and having a full-time role on defense for the first time in his career. Rodgers has already shown he is ready to take the job, as he regularly made plays throughout spring practices.

While Rodgers does not have the starting spot locked up yet, it seems like he has the inside track as camp begins.

Brandon Facyson

2021 Stats: 55 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 13 passes defended

The other cornerback who will battle with Rodgers for the final starting job is Facyson. Facyson comes to the Colts after spending last season with the Raiders under Colts’ new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Facyson spent the three seasons before that with the Los Angeles Chargers, also with Bradley.

Facyson is a tall, long corner who provides solid support in the run game. He got his first real taste of starting experience last season, starting nine games for the Raiders. After being in Bradley’s defense the past four seasons, he also has a leg up on his teammates as the Colts implement the new scheme.

The battle between Rodgers and Facyson will rage on throughout training camp. Facyson presents a bigger, more physical presence, while Rodgers has the speed and ball skills to make it tough on any wide receiver. The competition between these two will be one of the most interesting to watch before the regular season.

Best of the Rest

Cornerback is one of the most injury-prone positions in the NFL, and you can never have too many able cornerbacks. Naturally, it’s the position group with the most players on the roster currently, with 11. The Colts usually keep six cornerbacks on the active roster, leaving potentially two roster spots up for grabs as camp begins.

There are some interesting names left in the cornerback room. Tony Brown has four seasons of experience in the NFL, last seeing action with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. Anthony Chesley was on the Colts roster a season ago and played nine games. Marvel Tell III was drafted by the Colts in 2019, but opted out of 2020 due to COVID-19 and was cut by the Colts before the 2021 season. Will Redmond also has experience in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and was on the Colts’ active roster to end the 2021 season.

It seems Brown and Chesley have the upper hand at the final cornerback spots heading into camp. However, the final spots could be determined by a player’s ability to contribute on special teams. The back roster spots at cornerback are wide open and ready for the taking.

