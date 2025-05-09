Colts Counting On Big Jump from Second-Year Pass Rusher
The Indianapolis Colts' defense was in rough shape throughout the 2024 season. From allowing 200-plus rushing yards in each of the first two games to sparing 45 points to the New York Giants in Week 17, it wasn't the best Colts defense we've ever seen.
However, one specific area that the Colts declined, which played a big role in the defense's downfall, was the pass rush.
In 2023, the Colts set an Indianapolis era record with 51 sacks, which ranked fifth in the NFL. They took a big step back in 2024, as their 36 sacks tied for 25th.
The Colts haven't made any wholesale changes to upgrade their pass rush in 2025. They did pick JT Tuimoloau in the second round of the draft, but that's more of a long-term move. Instead, the Colts are hoping that a return from injury for veteran Samson Ebukam and a second-year leap from 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu rejuvenate the group.
Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus identified one breakout candidate from each team, electing to go with Latu for the Colts.
"Latu’s rookie season flew under the radar a bit when compared to the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and fellow first-rounder, Jared Verse," Macri wrote. "However, Latu wasn’t given the full-time workload necessary to really make an impact in the sack column or be as disruptive as Verse. Latu’s 54% snap share as a rookie wasn’t ideal, though with the team’s 2024 leader in pass-rush snaps, Dayo Odeyingbo, off to Chicago, there’s a much larger opportunity for Latu to deliver on his potential after ranking 30th in pass-rush grade (72.1) as a rookie in 2024."
Latu appeared in all 17 games (one start) as a rookie, totaling 32 tackles (five for loss), 4.0 sacks, 12 QB hits, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup. He led the Colts in pass-rush win rate (14.0%), per PFF, had the second-best pass-rush grade (72.1) behind only DeForest Buckner (77.1), and had the second-most pressures (38).
Among all NFL rookie defensive linemen, Latu graded as the third-best with a mark of 71.5, behind only Jared Verse (89.3) and T'Vondre Sweat (76.1).
"I thought you could see it as the year went on," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said earlier this offseason of Latu's progress. "Were the sacks coming at the end? No, but the pressures were, and I think you'll see him finish more as we go forward here.
"I know Latu was getting a little frustrated, and I remember DeForest (Buckner) got to him and said, 'Look, man, it took me two years to really develop to where I really understood how to rush,'" Ballard continued. "I think it'll come on quicker than that (for Latu), but everybody's developmental timetable is different."
With the Colts hiring Lou Anarumo as their new defensive coordinator, many people have made the connection of a promising young pass rusher in Latu to the dominant All-Pro that Anarumo had with the Bengals in Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks last year, which led the NFL, and his 35.0 over the last two seasons is the most in the league as well.
Those are lofty expectations for Latu, but realistic expectations for him are that he starts to reach the double-digit sack mark in year two.
There's a large void of snaps available for the taking as well. Dayo Odeyingbo led all Colts defensive linemen in snaps last year with 746, but he's now gone through free agency to the Chicago Bears.
Led by a hopeful leap from Latu, the Colts hope their pass rush can return to form.