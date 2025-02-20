NFL Critic Links Colts to Promising Raiders Free Agent
One of the most pressing areas of the Indianapolis Colts roster that needs more talent is the free safety. Despite having current free agent Julian Blackmon, he isn't at the level to provide consistency as a starter, but rather a possible rotational piece.
Given that Las Vegas Raiders free agent Tre'von Moehrig is available, the Colts should act with a contract to pair the youngster with another budding defender in strong safety Nick Cross.
Pro Football Sports Network's Ben Rolfe agrees.
Moehrig will likely not be a cheap option for the Colts, but his versatility alongside Nick Cross could make for a dynamic pairing in the defensive backfield. Both are capable against the pass, but neither is a liability when tackling opponents.- Ben Rolfe | PFSN
Moehrig has continuously improved in his limited NFL tenure, but 2024 was his best season. He tallied 104 tackles, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions. His Pro Football Focus run defense mark of 87.5 is also something to behold for Lou Anarumo's defense.
As Rolfe mentions, Moehrig wouldn't be cheap. Per Spotrac his market value rests at a hefty $15.7 million annually. While it will cost a pretty penny, it's worth adding this type of talent to Anarumo's secondary.
Anarumo's defense needs solid safety play to operate efficiently, and Moehrig can provide that paired with Cross. If Blackmon can be re-signed on a cheap deal it also provides depth behind the potential starting duo of Moehrig and Cross.
The Colts can't short themselves on potentially snagging a top player in free agency like Moehrig. The former NCAA Jim Thorpe award winner is only 25 years old and getting better.
Before another team or the Raiders, ink him a contract, Chris Ballard needs to inquire about adding this talent to Anarumo's scheme. Moehrig and Cross have the young potential to give defense fits, especially in the ground game.
While Moehrig doesn't have the name of Miami Dolphins safety free agent Jevon Holland, he doesn't need to for an immediate impact. Look for the Colts to consider putting a contract in front of Moehrig to build on a defense that needs more help.
