Colts Could Soar with Trade For Game-Wrecking Giants Superstar

The Indianapolis Colts need to eyeball several areas of the roster to improve as they head into the 2026 offseason, which is one of the most critical in years.

However, no spot needs improvement more than the defensive line. After the news that defensive line coach Charlie Partridge is heading to Notre Dame, a new leader will be hired, and that might mean change to the trenches.

There are free agent signings, the draft, and trades that can amplify things in this regard, but for this piece, we'll focus on one player that Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has as a trade fit to help the Colts: The smashing machine for the New York Giants, Dexter Lawrence II.

"Grover Stewart isn't getting any younger and cutting him would create $12.3 million in cap space. That could be the impetus for getting aggressive and calling the Giants about Dexter Lawrence.

He only had half a sack this season, but he's still a unique talent in his ability to be an elite run-stuffer who also averages nearly five sacks a season."

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) takes the filed against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Floating the idea that the Colts would cut long-time starter Grover Stewart to make room to execute a trade for Lawrence is rich.

However, a far more realistic cut candidate to open up valuable cap space for Indianapolis is Michael Pittman Jr. This move would free up a mountainous $24 million to add more to the roster in more pressing areas.

While the Colts need to re-sign Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, that type of money could allow wiggle room for a big-time trade.

Dexter Lawrence has 60 pressures playing nose tackle this year, and is the highest graded pass rushing DT in the league. If I’m the #Bears, he’d be high up on the list of trade targets for #1. pic.twitter.com/YiEwqkNcNe — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) January 1, 2024

Lawrence is an absolute monster at defensive tackle, and the thought of him coming to Indianapolis to join Stewart and top-level DT DeForest Buckner to form a brutal trifecta in the interior is a glorious one.

Lawrence has put up a stellar NFL career and is just 28 years old. Through seven years and 109 games, he's stacked 341 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 103 QB hits, 15 pass breakups, and 30.5 sacks.

2025 was an uncharacteristically underwhelming year for Lawrence, but the one known as 'Sexy Dexy' is poised to bounce back massively in 2026.

Lawrence also looked impressive when evaluating his Pro Football Focus grades and metrics. Below are what those looked like through playing all 17 contests.

75.6 overall

84.5 pass-rushing

57.0 run defense

34 QB pressures

On paper, this is an incredible addition to the Colts' defense. However, in reality, this is highly unlikely to happen after Indianapolis forked over two first-rounders to the New York Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro has two years left on his four-year, $90 million deal, which means it would be quite expensive for Indianapolis to add him to their defensive ranks.

It would likely also mean more draft capital surrendered, or a possible key member of the roster to ship off to the Giants to get Lawrence.

With the added fact that the Colts will use precious cap space to keep Jones and Pierce in the Circle City, it makes this hypothetical transaction even more unlikely.

Ballentine's thought here is an interesting one, but it has the slimmest of odds to actually go down.

While the Colts do need to retool and get more from their defensive line in 2026, it would cost them dearly to do it with Lawrence, and they can hardly afford to execute a blockbuster trade for another top-level defender.

