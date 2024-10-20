Remembering Colts TE Dallas Clark Before Ring of Honor Induction
Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark will enter the Colts' Ring of Honor on Sunday afternoon during halftime of Indy's matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Clark is thought of by many as the best tight end in Colts history, certainly in the Indianapolis era. In nine years with the Colts, Clark hauled in 429 catches for 4,887 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was a part of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI championship team in 2006 and was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2009.
"The Colts have had a long and historic tradition of record-breaking tight ends and receivers, and Dallas Clark stands alongside all these greats who have worn the Horseshoe," Colts Owner Jim Irsay said. "In today's game, tight ends have become so much more dynamic and important to the offensive side of the ball, and Dallas was one of the pioneers with his style of play.
"He was electrifying, tough and dependable on the field and a great teammate and person off the field. And he of course was a key piece in bringing Indianapolis its first world championship. I am so happy to welcome Dallas Clark into our Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor."
A first-round pick out of Iowa in 2003, Clark came to the Colts as the top tight end prospect. He entered the starting lineup as a rookie and began making plays on an offense that included Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, and Marvin Harrison.
Former Colts head coach and Hall of Famer Tony Dungy remembers the immediate impact Clark had on the team both on and off the field.
"Dallas was a tremendous player for us, but more than that, he brought an attitude to the team," Dungy said in an interview with WISH-TV. "He was a hard worker. He was a great teammate. And he just brought a fun spirit into that locker room that we really needed."
Along with Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, and Jason Witten, Clark helped usher in a new era for the position. The elite tight ends became mismatches for opposing defenses, as they were too big for defensive backs to handle and too fast for linebackers to cover. Clark was a moveable chess piece for Manning and the Colts' offense, helping a nearly unstoppable unit become even scarier.
"The way I describe Dallas is, the defense, they had to spend time having a conversation about Dallas," Manning told Colts.com. "'How are we going to treat him? Are we going to put a linebacker on him, are we going to put a safety or a cornerback on him?' And whatever they did, there was something that they were going to be vulnerable to. You put a linebacker on him, they probably can't cover him. They put a defensive back on him, okay, what's that defensive back going to do if we run the ball?
"It's just nice having a player on your team the defense has to spend some time having a conversation about, and I was glad we had Dallas on our team."
It is very fitting that Clark is going into the Ring of Honor as the Colts play the Dolphins. The tight end had the best game of his career in Miami during Week 2 of the 2009 season. Clark tallied seven catches for 183 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown from Manning on the first play of the game.
Clark is the latest member of the 2000s Colts inducted into the Ring of Honor. Clark joins teammates Manning, James, Harrison, Dungy, Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis, Tarik Glenn, Jeff Saturday, and general manager Bill Polian to be immortalized inside Lucas Oil Stadium forever.
"I had the pleasure of meeting Dallas a couple times," remembered Zaire Franklin, who wears the No.44 jersey Clark donned during his time in Indy. "One time, in the weight room, I told him, 'Look man, when they put your 44 up (at Lucas Oil Stadium), I'll take it off for you.' And he said, 'Look man, it's your's now.'
"But it's great, man. Obviously, he's one of my all-time favorite tight ends in the game. Everybody knows how great of a player Dallas was, so, just glad that he's able to get that honor. Glad that I'm able to try to help continue the legacy of 44 here in Indianapolis, and they (are) putting Dallas up in The Ring, so that means I gotta have a game on Sunday."
Today's Colts players all know Clark's legacy and what he meant to this franchise. With Clark and other former Colts greats in the building.on Sunday, Indy has a little extra motivation to get a win on the tight end's special day.
